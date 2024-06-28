June 28, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares, Sussex CA Sykes Announce Indictments Related to the Violent Killing of K-9 Rivan and Assault of Correctional Officer

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares, Sussex CA Sykes Announce Indictments Related to the Violent Killing of K-9 Rivan and Assault of Correctional Officer

Four MS-13 Gang Members Charged in Connection to an Assault of a Correctional Officer, Stabbing Death of a Correctional K-9, and Stabbing of a Prison Inmate at Sussex I State Prison

SUSSEX, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a Sussex County Grand Jury recently returned multiple felony indictments against four MS-13 gang members who committed violent acts while incarcerated at Sussex I State Prison. On April 2, 2024, these gang members assaulted Correctional Officer K. Phillip-Fields, stabbed to death K-9 Rivan, and stabbed a prison inmate multiple times. An investigation was conducted by the Virginia Department of Corrections in conjunction with the Sussex County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

"My office is proud to stand alongside Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes to defend the safety of our correctional officers,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I’m thankful for the work her office and the Virginia Department of Corrections have done to investigate this case, and my office looks forward to ensuring justice and accountability is achieved in these cases."

“Our office is grateful and privileged to have the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares working on this case in Sussex County. This intolerable and heinous killing of K-9 Rivan has evoked outrage in our County and in the community at large. My office concurs with this sentiment and intends to pursue justice and retribution for K-9 Rivan’s demise. My office extends its deepest condolences to K-9 Rivan’s handler, Officer K. Phillip-Fields, who has suffered a true loss and was physically assaulted during the attack of K-9 Rivan. All loss of life is tragic. The loss of those who are the most vulnerable and defenseless even more so. The Sussex County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office values the ultimate sacrifice K-9 Rivan made and rest in knowing that his death will not be in vain. Previously, this office with the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office successfully tried and convicted six MS-13 gang members for a similar case where K-9 Tobi was stabbed in the lung but survived and his handler and another correctional officer were stabbed multiple times and survived at the same Sussex State Prison,” said Sussex Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes.

The following defendants were arraigned on June 12, 2024, at which time the Office of the Attorney General was appointed as special prosecutor in conjunction with the Sussex Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Ronald Sanchez-Ramirez: Killing or Injuring Police Animal, Malicious Wounding by Mob, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer, Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony, and Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon Nelson Torres Alvarez: Killing or Injuring Police Animal, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer, and Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon Axel Wilfredo Ortiz Garcia: Malicious Wounding by Mob, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony Jose Antonio Sagastume: Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, and Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob

As prosecution of these indictments is pending in Sussex Circuit Court, the Sussex Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General have no further comment.

