Cayuse Welcomes New Customer Implementations

Cayuse celebrates new users at CSU Sacramento, Kettering University, and the University of Southern Maine

Portland, OR, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, announced three new expansions and implementations of Cayuse’s eRA solutions at major research organizations.

Joining and expanding the Cayuse community, Cayuse leadership is proud to share the latest adoptions:

California State University, Sacramento - The California State University system’s Sacramento State enhanced its research administration and conflict of interest reporting capabilities with Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Outside Interests

Kettering University - Flint, Michigan's Kettering University implemented Cayuse Sponsored Projects to support more accessible and transparent research administration across campus

University of Southern Maine - The University of Southern Maine's Research Service Center added Cayuse Human Ethics to increase accuracy, efficiency, and compliance for research involving human subjects

Comments on the News

“As the summer begins, it is important to recognize and support the continuing efforts and achievements of university research teams across the country,” said Cayuse Delivery and Customer Success Executive Adam Strong. “Cayuse remains committed to enabling teams to effectively conduct impactful research year round; we are always excited to welcome new users to the Cayuse community and witness the incredible results of their efforts.”

About Cayuse

For 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.

