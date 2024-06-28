Submit Release
News Search

There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,790 in the last 365 days.

Nasdaq Halts Canna-Global Acquisition Corp

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CNGL, CNGLU and CNGLW) was changed to “additional information requested” from the company. Trading in the company’s stock had been halted on June 27, 2024 at 16:45:36 Eastern Time for "news dissemination” at a last sale price of $10.45 (Nasdaq: CNGL), $10.99 (Nasdaq: CNGLU), and $0.0105 (Nasdaq: CNGLW).

Trading will remain halted until Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss
sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

NDAQO


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nasdaq Halts Canna-Global Acquisition Corp

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more