Citronella Oil Market Size Expected to Reach USD 222.69 Million by 2033

The global citronella oil market size is calculated at USD 137.30 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 222.69 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.52% between 2024 and 2033.

Ottawa, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global citronella oil market size is predicted to grow from USD 130.12 million in 2023 to USD 222.69 million by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The market is expected to expand at a notable compound annual growth rate of 5.52% during the forecast period. The citronella oil market is driven by increasing demand for perfumes and essence products and innovative technologies.



The citronella oil market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of citronella oil, a natural essential oil derived from the leaves and stems of different species of Cymbopogon (lemongrass). Lemongrass oil has a variety of benefits, including anxiety and stress relief, insect removal, and infection prevention. Its distinct qualities, such as olfactory and steady technical properties, are required for sectors such as fragrances to combine appropriate blending and combining essences.

However, replacements such as citrus and turpentine synthetic eucalyptus isolates may restrict the market. The demand for citronella oil is mostly motivated by the need to reduce anxiety and tension, eradicate insects and leeches, and avoid the spread of both internal and external illnesses. Citronella oil's unique qualities, such as distinct olfactory and consistent technical properties, are critical for sectors like perfume to integrate suitable mixing.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/4267

Key Insights of the Citronella Oil Market

Asia Pacific has generated more than 35% of revenue share in 2023.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the java citronella oil segment has held a major revenue share of 57% in 2023.

By product type, the Ceylon citronella oil segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By grade, the food grade segment has recorded more than 49% of revenue share in 2023.

By grade, the aromatherapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By application, the perfume segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Coverage of the Citronella Oil Market



Report Attribute Key Statistics Citronella Oil Market Size in 2023 USD 130.12 Million Citronella Oil Market Size in 2024 USD 137.30 Million Citronella Oil Market Size by 2033 USD 222.69 Million Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 5.52% Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Product Type, Grade, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Citronella Oil Market Leaders

Agro Products and Agencies

Bhagat Aromatics Limited

Aromatic and Allied Chemicals

Augustus Oils Ltd

Bhoomi Natural Products and Exports Pvt Ltd.

Bontoux S.A.S

Merk KGaA

Van Aroma

Mountain Rose Inc.

Greenf Fields Africa

India Essential Oils

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd Lamberti Spa

Lakshmi Life Sciences

Allied Oil LLC

Sydney Essential Oil CO.

Vigon International

Mokh Lifestyle Products

Symrise AG

Reho Natural Ingredients

Recent Developments:

In December 2023, Citronella oil (CO) was mixed into soy protein isolate (SPI) to make antibacterial protein films. The films were discovered to be smooth and flat, with excellent compatibility and UV-blocking capabilities. CO also increased the hydrophobic characteristics, lowering water content by 20%. The films demonstrated strong antimicrobial efficacy against S. aureus and E. coli, with a survival rate of more than 70% and an apoptotic rate of 5.3% for BEAS-2B cells. They also demonstrated high freshness and capacity for storage, indicating their suitability for food packaging applications.



In October 2022, Shoolini University researchers devised a solar-powered system named 'Rayansh' for collecting citronella oil from lemongrass plants. The revolutionary technology, priced at Rs. 6,000 per liter, not only simplifies the extraction process but also boosts oil production significantly.

Customize this study as per your requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/4267

Citronella Oil Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing demand for perfumes

The worldwide citronella oil market is being driven by rising demand in the perfume and cosmetics sectors. The surge in scent pricing is not attributable to growing inflation but rather to changes in consumer behavior during stressful and uncertain times. Consumers' need for a touch of luxury has pushed the market for prestige perfumes.



American buyers are spending more for a variety of things, including cosmetics and self-care items. Demand for higher-priced eau de parfums, or perfumes with a larger percentage of aroma oils, has fuelled the increase in fragrance sales. Perfume sales increased by 52% in 2020, excluding home smells. The demand for premium perfumes is driven.

Restraint: Side effects

Citronella oil may cause moderate skin and eye irritation, coughing, skin allergies, and throat discomfort. However, the US EPA claims that the dangers to human health and the environment are minor. Citronella-containing registered pesticides are safe for humans, the environment, and pets.

Children under six months old may be susceptible to pesticides. Thus, citronella-containing products should not be used unless prescribed by a physician. Citronella oil is safe to use during pregnancy, but only under the guidance of a doctor. Children should not use citronella-based repellents alone since they may put their hands in their mouths.

Opportunity: Nanotechnology matrix-based citronella oil insect repellent

The goal of this work was to construct a long-lasting, safe insect repellent by encapsulating citronella oil (CO) in a nanostructured lipid carrier (NLC). The primary chemical components of citronellal, geraniol, and citronellol were discovered and employed as indicators for in vitro skin permeation testing.

An ideal NLC formulation was created, with an average particle size of 350 nm. The NLC was combined with CO in varying ratios to generate a repellent reservoir on the skin's surface. Over 24 hours, the nanocarriers remained stable and delivered increased insect-repellent effectiveness while causing limited skin penetration. Because of its low skin penetration, a 1:1 combination of CO or NLC-CO administered in an O/W emulsion is deemed safe for topical administration.

Asia Pacific Citronella Oil Market Size and Forecast

The Asia Pacific citronella oil market size was estimated at USD 45.54 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 79.05 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.66% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2023. The rapid rise of the citronella oil market is attributable to the expansion of end-use sectors and increased consumer knowledge of its advantages, with industries such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage likely to fuel this growth. The event, which will be held at BITEC Bangkok on November 7-9, 2023, will include the region's leading fragrance ingredient providers. In 2023, the Asian fragrance market produced sales of US$11.87 billion. Amid the epidemic, the fragrance industry saw a boom termed the 'Fragrance Effect,' as many customers resorted to scents as their go-to buy amid lockdowns and restrictions.

North America is observed to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The North American market for citronella oils has grown in popularity because of government efforts and an increase in "Green solutions" and natural essential oils. Lifestyle changes and greater disposable income have driven up demand in the pharmaceutical and aromatherapy businesses. Pharmaceuticals, as well as food and drinks, are projected to drive the industry. Advancements in the extraction and concentration of essential oils have resulted in lower average oil prices. Consumer demand for essential oils is likely to expand, as will their application in cosmetics and personal care products, increasing the regional industry even more.

Report Highlights of Citronella Oil Market

Product Outlook

The java citronella oil segment dominated the citronella oil market in 2023. Citronella Java is a powerful insect repellent with antiviral, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory qualities, making it useful for treating skin problems like eczema and psoriasis. It also works as a room refresher, removing smells and refreshing the air. Its natural relaxing properties assist in easing muscular tension, reducing stress, and boosting mood. Citronella is a multipurpose cleanser that may be used on both household surfaces and laundry.

The Ceylon citronella oil segment is the fastest growing during the forecast period. Ceylon Citronella is cultivated commercially for its fragrant oil, which includes citronella, a lemon-like odor. Scientific cultivation methods provide high-quality oil, which is utilized in cosmetics, fragrances, soaps, detergents, and medicines. The oil is of high quality and is used for anti-inflammatory characteristics, foul odor removal, urine stimulation, toxin elimination, fungus growth inhibition, fever reduction, insect repellent, and stomach issue prevention.

Grade Outlook

The food-grade segment dominated the citronella oil market in 2023. The food-grade oil is the purest form of oil used in foods for flavor and fragrance. Food-grade purity is achieved by performing multiple levels of purification or distillation, and about 95% of purification is achieved to make it food-grade. Citronella, a leek-like herb, is frequently utilized in infusions and fish dishes. To extract its taste and bulb aroma, crush it like a clove of garlic when adding it to other components. Its spicy taste is appropriate for use in modest amounts in salads, soups, stews, and sauces.

Citronella is commonly used in Vietnamese cuisine alongside ginger, garlic, chili, and coriander, and it additionally serves to marinate meats. Citronella is additionally employed in cocktails to flavor gin tonics, mojitos, and other drinks. In conclusion, citronella is a multipurpose ingredient that lends an unusual twist to any recipe, making it a valuable complement to any culinary project.

The aromatherapy segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Lemongrass oil has been demonstrated in research to have potential advantages such as reducing headache pain, controlling blood sugars and lipids, and treating nausea and stomach ulcers. It has been used as a folk treatment for generations and is frequently included in herbal teas and supplements. Lemongrass oil may be used in baths, skincare treatments, and massages, with diluted drops added to bathwater for a mild aroma and diluted for skin treatment to promote elasticity and youthfulness.

Application Outlook

The perfume segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Citronella oil, made from lemongrass, is a common source of fragrance compounds such as citronellol, geraniol, and citronellal. Its pleasant and long-lasting aroma is employed in perfumes because of its insect-repelling characteristics. Citronella oil is a popular perfume ingredient, with synthetic and natural options available.

Geraniol in citronella possesses antibacterial capabilities, having the highest activity against Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli at a 10% concentration. Geraniol, found in aromatic anti-bacterial fragrances, has the highest antibacterial action at a concentration of 10%, nearly comparable to Dettol.

Browse More Insights:

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size and Forecast: The global enhanced oil recovery market size is estimated to reach US$ 98.74 billion by 2032 from US$ 49.50 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2023 to 2032.



The global size is estimated to reach US$ 98.74 billion by 2032 from US$ 49.50 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2023 to 2032. Premium Cosmetics Market Size and Forecast: The global premium cosmetics market size was estimated at USD 116.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 197.76 billion by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was estimated at USD 116.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 197.76 billion by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market Size and Forecast: The global dermocosmetics skin care products market size reached USD 52.47 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 132.66 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% between 2023 to 2032.



The size reached USD 52.47 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 132.66 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% between 2023 to 2032. Plant Extracts Market Size and Forecast: The global plant extracts market size was valued at USD 55 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 98.96 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was valued at USD 55 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 98.96 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2023 to 2032. Oleochemicals Market Size and Forecast: The global oleochemicals market size was estimated at USD 22.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 46.26 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was estimated at USD 22.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 46.26 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032. Natural Extracts Market Size and Forecast: The global natural extracts market was valued at USD 12.15 billion in 2023 and it is expected to hit around USD 28.08 billion by 2033, poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2024 to 2033.



The global was valued at USD 12.15 billion in 2023 and it is expected to hit around USD 28.08 billion by 2033, poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2024 to 2033. Personal Care Ingredients Market Size and Forecast: The global personal care ingredients market size was USD 13.78 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 14.61 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 24.68 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2033.



The global personal size was USD 13.78 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 14.61 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 24.68 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2033. Perfume Market Size and Forecast : The global perfume market size was valued at USD 54.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 96.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2024 to 2033.



: The global size was valued at USD 54.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 96.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2024 to 2033. Cosmetovigilance Market Size and Forecast : The global cosmetovigilance market size was valued at USD 11.20 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 17.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.62% from 2024 to 2033.



: The global size was valued at USD 11.20 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 17.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.62% from 2024 to 2033. Detergent Chemicals Market Size and Forecast: The global detergent chemicals market was valued at USD 58 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 130.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

JAVA Citronella Oil

Ceylon Citronella Oil

By Grade

Food Grade

Aromatherapy

Others



By Application

Perfume

Food

Pharmaceutical

Detergent

Cosmetic

Others

By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4267

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: http://www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter