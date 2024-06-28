World Real Estate Excellence Awards, World CEO Awards & Entrepreneur Awards 2024 Opens for Nominations & Media Partners

Golden Entrepreneur Awards World Real Estate Excellence Awards World CEO Awards

World Real Estate Awards, World CEO Awards & Entrepreneur Awards 2024 Opens for Nominations, Sponsors & Media Partners

DUBAI, UAE, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Real Estate Excellence Awards 2024 is set to be the biggest Gala ceremony in the world, and nominations are now open for real estate builders, developers, brokers, investment companies, interior decors, construction and contractors from over 100 countries. The prestigious event will take place on November 10, 2024, at the luxurious Westin Marina Hotel in Dubai.

The World Real Estate Excellence Awards is an international platform that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of the real estate & Construction industry. It aims to honor the best in the business and provide a platform for networking and collaboration among industry professionals. The event will bring together top real estate companies, investors, and media partners from around the world to showcase their excellence and innovation.

Nominations for the awards are now open, and interested parties can submit their entries through the official website. The categories include Best Real Estate Developer, Best Real Estate Broker, Best Investment Company, Best Interior Decor, and Best Construction and Contractor, among others. The nominations will be evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges, and the winners will be announced at the Gala ceremony.

In addition to nominations, the World Real Estate Awards 2024 is also open for sponsors and media partners. This is a unique opportunity for businesses to showcase their brand to a global audience and gain recognition in the real estate industry. Sponsors will have the opportunity to be a part of this prestigious event and gain exposure to top industry professionals and potential clients.

The World Real Estate Excellence Awards 2024 promises to be a night of glamour, networking, and celebration of the best in the real estate industry. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this grand event and submit your nominations, become a sponsor, or media partner today. For more information, please visit the official website of World Real Estate Awards

The search for the most outstanding leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world has officially begun as nominations for the World CEO Awards and Golden Entrepreneur Awards 2024 are now open. This highly anticipated event, organized by the Global Business Association, aims to recognize and honor individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective industries and communities.

Nominees for these prestigious awards come from over 20 industries across Asia, Europe, Africa, America, Middle East, and Oceania regions. The selection process will be rigorous, with nominees being evaluated based on various criteria such as leadership, education, experience, skills, innovation at work, corporate social responsibility, and more. The winners will be carefully chosen by a panel of esteemed judges who are experts in their fields.

For more information and to submit nominations, Please visit official website of World CEO Awards & Golden Entrepreneur Awards website.