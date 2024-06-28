Indiana Grown Commission Meeting

Submit Release
INDIANAPOLIS (June 24, 2024) — The Indiana Grown Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. ET at the Everwise Credit Union building in the first floor meeting room (1 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below. 

Indiana Grown invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

  • To join the meeting online click here
  • To call in: 1-317-552-1674
  • Meeting number (access code): 622 311 894 #

The Indiana Grown Commission was established in the summer of 2014 and consists of 12 members appointed by Indiana’s lieutenant governor. The commission assists the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in developing the marketing and economic development program that will help connect Indiana food and agricultural companies with consumers, retailers, restaurants and more.

