Water 4 Mercy Celebrates Landmark Achievement with Clearwater Central Catholic High School

Our students have worked tirelessly, and this trip will allow them to see the fruits of their labor. Witnessing the transformation that clean water brings to a village is an unparalleled experience.” — Beth Lani

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water 4 Mercy is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its partnership with Clearwater Central Catholic High School (CCC). Over the past four years, CCC has established the first Water 4 Mercy Student Service Chapter, which has now grown into the school’s largest co-curricular activity, boasting 130 members, nearly 25% of the student body.

The CCC chapter has been instrumental in raising awareness about the global water crisis and fundraising to support villages served by Water 4 Mercy. The students' dedicated efforts have resulted in the successful implementation of multiple water projects, as their example has inspired others to bring clean water to communities in dire need.

This June marks a pivotal moment for the CCC service chapter as its students go on their first international trip to witness the direct impact of their work. The exclusive “Behind the Scenes Donor trip” aims to enhance their understanding and commitment to Water 4 Mercy's cause while providing the students with a firsthand experience of how access to clean water and nutritious food can transform the lives of villagers.

The trip begins with a special ceremony on June 24, 2024, in Arusha, Tanzania. The day's events include a visit and lunch with the orphans and Sisters of the Society of the Helpers of Mary at St. Mary's Convent in Kikwe, Arusha. The main event will be the inauguration of the orphanage's new borehole, a project personally funded by Founder and CEO, Nermine Khouzam Rubin, and on behalf of Water 4 Mercy.

Prominent figures at the ceremony will include Saifudin (Saif) Khanbhai, Managing Director of Arusha Cultural Heritage Center, and Fr. Sebastian Chirayath, Director of Don Bosco’s KIITEC, the Kilimanjaro International Institute for Telecommunications Electronics and Computers. Each will be recognized for their significant contributions and support for providing clean water for the orphanage.

