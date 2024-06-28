Mobile And Handheld Gaming Market Is Projected To Reach A Value Of US$ 35,189.6 Million By 2034, Fact.MR

AR & VR Integration is Reshaping the Mobile and Handheld Gaming Landscape, Bridging the Gap Between Reality and Fantasy for an Unparalleled Gaming Journey

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mobile and handheld gaming market is estimated at US$ 9,660.1 million in 2024 and is projected to develop steadily with a 13.8% CAGR through 2034. The market size is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 35,189.6 million by 2034.The use of current technology for game production, technical innovation, and the growing smartphone penetration are the main factors contributing to the growth of the mobile and handheld gaming industry. Close to 7 billion people used smartphones worldwide in 2023.The mobile gaming sector is seeing a rise in cloud gaming, which allows consumers to stream top-tier games on portable devices with fast network access and avoid having to constantly upgrade the technology on gaming consoles, PCs, or laptops. These elements are anticipated to propel mobile and handheld gaming market growth. In order to remotely control game apps and convert game pictures into a video stream for wireless transmission to Android or iOS client devices, cloud mobile gaming makes use of cloud servers.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9474 The emerging 5G networks assure users a dependable and low-latency experience, particularly in AAA-quality gaming for smartphones. Additionally, the introduction of 5G presents immediate revenue-generating possibilities for service providers, such as the implementation of new pricing plans. These novel pricing structures can be combined with cloud gaming services to enrich subscriptions and income. The recent offerings also hold the potential to attract new target audiences, contributing to the overall expansion of market growth.Regional OutlookBetween 2024 and 2034, North America is expected to enjoy a prosperous share of revenue. The region's share is significantly influenced by the United States. The smartphone gaming industry is expanding quickly in the United States, where one of the leading game firms has its headquarters. Almost 20% of game developers on Google Play are from the United States. The mobile and handheld gaming market has grown from its previous modest subsector.The East Asia mobile and handheld gaming market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR of 14.9% through 2034. Mobile games have completely changed the gaming business in this region since they provide continual fun through cloud-based and offline applications. Millions of people are anticipated to continue to be drawn to entertainment that can be enjoyed while on the go, particularly in emerging economies like China.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global mobile and handheld gaming market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% through 2034. The North America mobile and handheld gaming market is expected to develop at a promising CAGR of 14.0% through 2034.The United States dominates the global mobile and handheld gaming market, valued at US$ 1,949.0 million in 2024. The market is likely to surge at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2034. The mobile and handheld gaming industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.5%, reaching a valuation of US$ 5,763.4 million by 2034.Based on the platform, handheld game consoles are likely to hold a 63.1% market share in 2024. The deployment segment is set to dominate the operating system with a 55.8% share in 2024.“In 2023, mobile gaming reached new heights with stellar options like the Asus ROG Ally, PlayStation Portal, and the ever-popular iPhone gaming. The introduction of handhelds last year opened up new possibilities, and this year saw a diverse array of options hitting the market. Looking ahead to the next year, one can expect the introduction of additional handheld gaming devices, further expanding choices for consumers. This ongoing evolution promises an engaging and dynamic future for the mobile and handheld gaming industry.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key Companies Profiled are NVIDIA, Microsoft, Ubisoft Entertainment, Samsung, King, Supercell, DisneyGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9474 Top Contenders Diversify Mobile and Handheld Gaming Platforms for Competitive EdgeIn the vibrant mobile and handheld gaming market, established leaders focus on innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships to maintain dominance. Start-ups carve their niche by prioritizing agility and user-centric designs. Industry giants often pursue mergers and acquisitions, while emerging players strategically target untapped demographics. The competitive landscape showcases a blend of innovation, market adaptation, and strategic alliances, creating a vibrant ecosystem for both established companies and ambitious newcomers.In October 2022, Razer unveiled the Razer Edge, the first 5G portable game console ever. There are three versions available: the Wi-Fi version, the Verizon 5G version (eSIM), and the founder version.In November 2023, Lenovo released the Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming console worldwide. In October 2022, Razer unveiled the Razer Edge, the first 5G portable game console ever. There are three versions available: the Wi-Fi version, the Verizon 5G version (eSIM), and the founder version.In November 2023, Lenovo released the Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming console worldwide. The Windows-based gadget, which is going to be available in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) areas, is powered by the recently released AMD Ryzen Z1 line of CPUs.More Valuable Insights on Offer :Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the brushless DC motor market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (inner rotors, outer rotors), power (0 to 750 watts, 751 watts to 3 kW, 3.1 kW to 75 kW, above 75 kW), and end-use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, medical devices, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 