June 28, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Kicks Off Virginia Rules Camp Season

Attorney General Miyares Kicks Off Virginia Rules Camp Season

OAG Invested Over $90,000 to Support Virginia Rules Camps Throughout the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the start of another season of Virginia Rules Camps, organized by the Office of the Attorney General and Virginia law enforcement agencies in collaboration with local community stakeholders. Virginia Rules Camps offer young people a unique opportunity to learn about Virginia law while enjoying enriching outdoor activities and building positive relationships with local law enforcement officers.

This year, the Office of the Attorney General expanded the camp to over 15 locations, ranging from the City of Richmond to Tazewell County to Prince William County. Virginia Rules Camp combines traditional summer camp activities–such as swimming, fishing, canoeing, hiking, and archery–with daily lessons from the Virginia Rules curriculum.

“Your safety is my mission. By investing in Virginia’s youth, we equip them with the knowledge they need to reach their full potential,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Our Virginia Rules Camps not only teach our youth about healthy habits and the law but also empower them to become informed citizens, make responsible choices, and foster positive relationships within their communities.”

Under Attorney General Miyares’ leadership, the Virginia Rules program has been enhanced to cover the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit drugs in a One Pill Can Kill lesson. This summer, Virginia Rules Camps are launching in Operation Ceasefire cities like Petersburg, Richmond, Norfolk, and Newport News.

The success of Virginia Rules Camps is driven by its engaging curriculum and dedicated volunteers, including community police officers and patrol officers who return each year to mentor campers and foster positive interactions between campers and law enforcement.

"I have been volunteering at this camp for years, and it is one of the highlights of my summer. I love watching children go home with a smile after I’ve been working with them all day; it makes my time at camp worthwhile,” shared Esther Anderson, a volunteer with Virginia Rules. “Personally, I have met great friends and co-counselors at camp and have remained friends with many of these folks for years.”

For more information about Virginia Rules Camp, including camp locations and registration details, visit www.virginiarules.org.

