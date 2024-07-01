Astons Unveils the Best Plan B Passports for Liberal and Conservative Americans

Alena Lesina, Citizenship, residence permit and real estate investment expert

Astons, a global leader in investment migration, has unveiled the best countries for liberal and conservative Americans looking to acquire “Plan B” passports.

Astons is committed to guiding our clients through these changes, ensuring they find the perfect Plan B that aligns with their values and secures their family's future” — Alena Lesina, Astons Citizenship Expert

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, a global leader in investment migration, has unveiled the best countries for liberal and conservative Americans looking to acquire “Plan B” passports.

As the 2024 election approaches, many Americans are feeling the stress of a deeply divided nation. Progressive Americans, concerned about recent shifts in US policies, and conservative Americans, seeking to preserve their family values, are exploring Plan B options that align with their social and political ideals.

For liberal American families, the Greece and Portugal Golden Visa programs provide appealing options. Greece, with its affordable Golden Visa program, offers a progressive society with robust public and private healthcare, legal protections for LGBTQ+ rights, and a rich cultural heritage. Similarly, the Caribbean Five — St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Lucia — offer citizenship programs that not only provide a second passport but also align with liberal values and provide a safe haven for progressive families.

Conversely, conservative American families may find Malta's citizenship program particularly attractive. Malta, with its Mediterranean charm and conservative values, offers a society that aligns with family-oriented ideals. Malta's citizenship-by-investment program opens doors to the European Union, providing extensive global mobility and a strong passport.

Amid the rising costs of residency- and citizenship-by-investment programs, Astons offers tailored solutions to help families secure their futures and align with their values.

"The rising costs of global investment migration underscore the importance of acting swiftly to secure the best opportunities," said Alena Lesina, a citizenship, residency, and real estate investment expert at Astons. "Astons is committed to guiding our clients through these changes, ensuring they find the perfect Plan B that aligns with their values and secures their family's future."

Much like the Greek Golden Visa program, there are unconfirmed reports that Turkey and Cyprus may soon increase their investment thresholds. Turkey's citizenship-by-investment program, currently starting at $400,000, is rumored to rise to $600,000 within the next several months. Cyprus, expected to join the Schengen Zone later this year, may also see an increase in its Golden Visa program cost.

In this rapidly shifting landscape, Astons' comprehensive support includes a preliminary assessment within 24 hours, ensuring clients are well-prepared to make informed decisions. With an unparalleled success rate working with several official citizenship-by-investment programs and extensive experience across global markets, Astons stands ready to help clients smoothly navigate these opportunities.

"Our global network and dedicated team provide constant support, guiding clients through every step of the investment migration process," added Lesina. "Astons' expertise and commitment to excellence ensure that our clients achieve their goals with confidence and ease."

About Astons

Astons is a premier industry leader in dual citizenship, second passports, and alternative residency solutions, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union, the Caribbean, and the UAE. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end residency and citizenship services to an exclusive clientele that includes entrepreneurs, investors, families, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com/.