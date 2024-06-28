Rumble Sets New Streaming and Bandwidth Record on Debate Night in America

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced that it set a new record for concurrent live stream viewers on the platform during debate night in America on Thursday, as content creators discussed the matchup between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. According to Streams Charts, a third-party streaming analytics firm, Rumble hit a peak of 718,909 concurrent live viewers , the highest number yet reached for the platform. The company also set a new bandwidth throughput record on its own CDN (Content Delivery Network).

“Last night we learned that Rumble is the place America goes to for election coverage that isn’t filtered or censored, and the size of that audience is much larger than we initially anticipated,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “It is now confirmed that a significant audience wants election 2024 coverage on Rumble and not on corporate media.”

Streams Charts showed that Rumble content creators Dan Bongino and Steven Crowder were in the top 5 live streams in the world across all streaming platforms on Thursday night, with Bongino’s Rumble audience size ranking 3 rd globally, even surpassing NBC News ’ viewers on YouTube. Both channels saw well over 2 million views combined.

