Amniotic Membrane Market to Reach USD 10.53 Billion at a CAGR of 12.6% By Emergen Research

The global amniotic membrane market is expanding due to increased trauma cases, advancements in stem cell research, and rising awareness of its benefits.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​​​​​​​The global Amniotic Membrane (AM) market size was USD 3.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The global amniotic membrane market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a range of factors including rising numbers of accidents and trauma cases, advancements in stem cell research, increased awareness of amniotic membrane benefits, and government funding. This tissue, known for its antiviral, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, is increasingly used in treating burns and has prominent applications in skin transplantation, tissue engineering, and ocular surface reconstruction.

Market Drivers

One of the key drivers of market growth is the rising number of burn victims, which is increasing the demand for amniotic membranes and other biologics in wound treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a majority of burns occur in developing countries, with India seeing nearly one million burn injuries annually and Bangladesh reporting approximately 173,000 children suffering from burns each year.

Additionally, the growing number of transplants and the consequent demand for tissue-based solutions are expected to boost market revenue. For instance, Amniox Medical, Inc. launched a new awareness campaign in June 2021 to highlight its human birth tissue-based products for wound healing. Moreover, collaborations such as the one between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and BioStem Technologies, announced in September 2023, are bringing innovative amniotic tissue products to the market.

Market Restraints

Despite its growth potential, the amniotic membrane market faces challenges such as a shortage of healthcare professionals, high medical costs, strict regulatory policies, and potential complications like keratitis from AM contamination. In rare cases, infections can be transferred during an AM transplant.

Market Segments

Product Insights

The global amniotic membrane market is segmented into cryopreserved and lyophilized products. The cryopreserved segment, which maintains the membrane at -80°C in a cell culture medium with 50% glycerol, held the largest market share in 2022. These membranes are widely accepted for their efficacy, particularly in visual surgeries to reduce eye inflammation and enhance recovery. CryoTek’s Amniograft, a cryopreserved AM for eye transplants, exemplifies this segment's dominance.

The lyophilized segment, which involves removing water from the tissue to preserve its biological activity and structural integrity, is expected to grow moderately. Benefits such as extended shelf life and ease of storage make lyophilized AM suitable for various medical applications, including wound care and ophthalmology.

Application Insights

By application, the market is segmented into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others. The surgical wounds segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share due to the increasing number of surgeries and the prevalence of chronic and infectious illnesses. For instance, BioLab Sciences' Membrane Wrap, Hydro, designed for surgical and other wounds, received FDA approval in October 2022, making it more accessible and affordable.

The ophthalmology segment is expected to grow steadily, leveraging AM’s biocompatible and anti-inflammatory properties to treat a range of eye conditions. For example, NuVision Biotherapies' ROMEO Ophthalmology registry, launched in July 2021, aims to improve patient treatment by collecting data on AM treatments in eye care.

End-Use Insights

The market is also segmented by end-use into hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), specialized clinics, and research centers & laboratories. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to their specialized medical professionals, advanced technology, and emergency services. Many hospitals also have affiliations with insurance companies, facilitating easier coverage for patients.

ASCs are projected to see the fastest growth, driven by the use of AM in outpatient surgical settings. The convenience and efficiency of AM in treating chronic wounds, ocular abnormalities, and joint injuries without hospital stays make it a valuable resource for modern healthcare.

Amniotic Membrane Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Amniotic Membrane (AM) market is fragmented, with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing AM products in the market.

Some major players included in the global Amniotic Membrane (AM) market report are:

Amnio Technology, LLC

applied biologics.

FzioMed, Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

Integra LifeSciences

Corza Ophthalmology

MIMEDX Group, Inc.

Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC

BioTissue.

Organogenesis Inc.

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Stryker

VIVEX Biologics, Inc.

Merakris Therapeutics, Inc.

Thea Pharma Inc.

Tissue-Tech, Inc.

Allosure, Inc.

Katena Products, Inc.

DermaSciences

Laboratoire CCD

Amniotic Membrane (AM) Latest Industry News

On 21 November 2022, Verséa announced the launch of numerous novel products in the ophthalmic area, increasing its offers in the field of eye care. This launch shows the company's commitment to enhancing eye health and offering new solutions for a wide range of ophthalmic requirements.

On 14 February 2022, Amnio Technology developed two innovative dual-layer allograft solutions, and FDA officially acknowledged these products as minimally manipulated with homologous use Human Cells, Tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). This acknowledgment demonstrates their adherence to regulatory requirements as well as their potential in various medical applications.

Amniotic Membrane (AM) Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global AM market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cryopreserved

Lyophilization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialized Clinics

Research Centers & Laboratory

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

