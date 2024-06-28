Elevai Labs Inc. Subsidiary, Elevai Skincare, Announces The Elevai S-Series Hair and Scalp Care Product Line

Elevai is showcasing its new S-Series product line at The Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas, NV.





Elevai's hair and scalp solutions combine the power of Exosomes with advanced Mitochondrial Technology.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEVAI LABS, INC. (NASDAQ: ELAB), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, is excited to announce the introduction of the Elevai S-Series™ hair and scalp care product line through Elevai Skincare, a subsidiary of Elevai Labs.

The Elevai S-series Root Renewal System™ and the technology behind it will be presented at The Aesthetic Show on June 28th, 2024, held at the Wynn Las Vegas, NV.

The Elevai S-Series Root Renewal SystemTM is a three-part hair and scalp care system that utilizes a first-in-class dual mechanism powered by exosomes and mitochondrial technology that incorporates Elevai’s proprietary PREx™ (“Precision Regenerative Exosome Technology”) and Yuva Bioscience’s Y100 mitochondrial technology. This innovative combination is designed to address common scalp and hair care concerns, such as the appearance of thinning hair, by promoting scalp and hair vitality. The product line is formulated to be easy to use, cost-effective, and scientifically backed, offering a new solution for men and women experiencing hair loss and thinning hair.

The Y100 mitochondrial technology was identified using Yuva’s advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform, “MitoGPT” which was co-developed by Yuva Biosciences’s Chief Scientific Officer, Keshav K. Singh, PhD and key advisor for AI, Jeb Linton, an IBM data scientist. Dr. Singh is known for studies he published on mitochondria, most notably his 2018 research demonstrating mitochondrial dysfunction is a key cause of aging for hair and skin in mice, and can be reversed .

"The Elevai S-Series represents a natural progression from our current facial topical exosome formulations," says Dr. Jordan R. Plews, PhD, the CEO of ELEVAI Skincare. "There is a strong movement towards the 'skinification' of the hair and scalp. With our three-part hair and scalp care system, we are expanding options for men and women looking for an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution backed by scientific research. By joining forces with Yuva Biosciences, we’ve formulated first-in-class products that we believe can positively impact the most common scalp and hair care concerns associated with the appearance of thinning hair," concluded Dr. Plews.

The Elevai S-Series will eventually become available through the Company’s US sales representative and through the company’s website, www.ElevaiSkincare.com.

About Elevai Labs, Inc.:

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. Driven by a commitment to scientific research, we aim to transform personal health and beauty. For more information, please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Skincare, Inc.:

Elevai Skincare Inc., an Elevai Labs company, is a medical aesthetics company developing and commercializing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin and hair care applications. Elevai develops cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging novel proprietary science-backed technologies, including its stem cell exosome technology. For more information, please visit www.elevaiskincare.com.

About Yuva Biosciences:

Yuva Biosciences is a longevity company harnessing the cutting edge of mitochondrial science to help consumer brands develop products targeted at aging-related hair loss, wrinkled skin, and many other symptoms of aging. Yuva Biosciences is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.yuvabio.com.

