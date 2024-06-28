Global Dental Implants Market Sees Rapid Growth Fueled by Technological Advancements and Increasing Patient Demand

Emergen Research Logo

Learn about technological advancements, patient preferences, and market dynamics influencing the adoption of dental implant solutions worldwide.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental implants market size was USD 4.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The global market for dental implants is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in dental technology and heightened patient awareness of available treatment options. Dental implants, essential for supporting dental prosthetics and offering permanent solutions with natural aesthetics, are gaining popularity worldwide.

Market Drivers

Advancements in dental technology, including imaging, CAD/CAM systems, and digital impressions, are enhancing the precision and success rates of dental implant procedures. These innovations streamline treatment planning, improve outcomes, and contribute to the high success rates of osseointegration – the crucial process where implants fuse with the jawbone. The market is further propelled by the growing preference for implant-supported restorations like bridges and dentures, which provide stability and function superior to traditional prosthetics.

Market Restraints

Despite the market's growth, significant initial costs associated with equipment and specialized training for dental professionals pose challenges. The integration of dental implant equipment into practices requires substantial financial investment, often limiting smaller practices' adoption. Moreover, the need for specialized training adds to the overall expenses, deterring some practitioners from fully embracing implant technology.

Segment Insights

Materials: The dominance of metal-based implants, particularly titanium, reflects their superior mechanical properties and aesthetic advantages. These implants offer versatility in design and are widely accepted for their biocompatibility and reliability, driving their continued market dominance.

Techniques: Root form implants lead the market due to their versatility in prosthetic options, clinical success rates, and durability. They provide a stable foundation for various prosthetic teeth, catering to diverse patient needs and preferences for fixed dental solutions.

User Base: The elderly segment is a significant driver of market revenue, seeking durable solutions that address both functional and aesthetic concerns. Increasing health awareness among the elderly and the influence of dental professionals contribute to their preference for dental implants over traditional alternatives.

Market Outlook

Looking ahead, the global dental implants market is poised for continued expansion, driven by ongoing technological advancements and increasing patient demand for reliable, natural-looking tooth replacement solutions. The market's growth trajectory underscores a shift towards comprehensive dental care solutions that prioritize longevity, aesthetics, and functional restoration.

For further information on the global dental implants market and detailed insights into market trends and forecasts, please contact our press office or visit our website.

Dental Implants Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dental implants market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective dental implants solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global dental implants market report are:

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holding Corporation

Bicon, LLC

Henry Schein Inc.

Preat Corporation

Neobiotech USA. Inc.

Sweden & Martina

Cortex

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

CeraRoot

Dental Implants Latest Industry Updates

In March 2023, Dentsply Sirona introduced the ‘DS OmniTaper Implant System’ at the 2023 Academy of Osseointegration (AO) Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The solution forms a part of the company’s EV Implant Family, alongside the ‘DS PrimeTaper Implant System’ and the ‘Astra Tech Implant System’.

In March 2022, Nobel Biocare announced the addition of creos syntoprotect to the company’s regenerative portfolio. The creos syntoprotect dense PTFE membranes have been designed for withstanding exposure to the oral cavity for extraction socket management when primary closure cannot be done.

Dental Implants Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global dental Implants market on the basis of material, technique, user base, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metals

Biomaterial

Polymers

Ceramics

Titanium

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Root Form

Plate Form

User Base Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Children

Adults

Elderly

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

