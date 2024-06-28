Increasing Investment and Technological Advancements Drive Growth in High Throughput Screening Market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high throughput screening market size was USD 23.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The global high throughput screening market is experiencing significant revenue growth, driven by increased funding for research and development (R&D), regulatory support for innovative approaches, and the growing need for diverse compound libraries. Key factors contributing to this growth include advancements in automation and robotics, a focus on personalized medicine, and improved efficiency in drug discovery.
Automated systems are revolutionizing the screening process, allowing for rapid and efficient analysis of large compound libraries. This accelerates drug discovery and research efforts, making these processes more cost-effective and reliable. Robotics play a crucial role in precise liquid handling, sample preparation, and data analysis, ensuring reproducibility and minimizing errors.
The increased throughput, accuracy, and scalability offered by these technologies reduce operational costs and enhance overall efficiency in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. As high throughput screening becomes more automated, it enables the exploration of complex biological pathways and diverse compound libraries, fostering innovation. The demand for sophisticated, integrated robotic systems in high throughput screening is expected to rise, empowering researchers and driving market revenue growth.
However, the high capital investment required for high throughput screening technologies is a significant restraint on market growth. The substantial initial costs for acquiring state-of-the-art screening equipment, automation systems, and advanced technologies can be a barrier for smaller firms and may strain the budgets of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Additionally, ongoing expenses for maintenance, personnel training, and technology upgrades further add to the financial burden.
Market Segment Insights
Technology Insights: The global high throughput screening market is segmented into cell-based assays and ultra-high throughput screening based on technology. The cell-based assays segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Advancements in 3D cell culture, significant investments in drug discovery and development, and physiological relevance are major factors driving revenue growth in this segment.
Cell-based assays provide a more physiologically relevant environment compared to conventional biochemical assays. They enable researchers and drug developers to study cellular responses in a natural context, offering better insights into how potential drugs interact with living cells. The integration of automation and high throughput technologies has streamlined the process of conducting cell-based assays, making them more efficient for drug discovery projects.
Application Insights: The global high throughput screening market is segmented into drug discovery programs, biochemical screening, chemical biology programs, and cell & organ-based screening based on application. The drug discovery programs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The rising need for new therapeutics, the expansion of target-based drug discovery, and collaborations and partnerships aimed at fueling discovery programs are driving revenue growth in this segment.
Increasing demand for personalized medicine and precision therapeutics, along with an emphasis on early-stage drug development, are key factors contributing to this growth. High throughput screening is crucial in screening compounds for their potential efficacy in specific patient populations, particularly in the early stages of drug development. Identifying promising lead compounds early allows researchers to focus resources on the most viable candidates and accelerate the development timeline.
End-Use Insights: The global high throughput screening market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and academia and research institutes based on end-use. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The increasing complexity of drug targets, advancements in automation and robotics, and efficiency in drug discovery are major factors driving revenue growth in this segment.
The trend towards personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored to individual patient characteristics, has increased the demand for high throughput screening. This technology allows researchers to systematically screen compounds against complex targets, facilitating the identification of compounds with therapeutic potential. Shared resources, expertise, and compound libraries are gaining traction, significantly contributing to the broader adoption of high throughput screening in the industry.
High Throughput Screening Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global high throughput screening market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective high throughput screening solutions.
Some major players included in the global high throughput screening market report are:
Agilent Technolgies Inc.
Aurora Biomed Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Perkin Elmer
Merck KGaA Group
Tecan Group
Luminex Corporation
Axxam S.P.A
Hamilton Company
High Throughput Screening Latest Industry News
On 28 February 2023, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, which is U.S.-based leading provider of laboratory workflow automation and innovation solutions announced strategic collaboration with life science analytical technologies company Sciex to provide comprehensive workflows for high-throughput screening, and synthetic biology This strategic move is intended to boost operational capabilities by deploying cutting-edge technologies, enhance early stage drug discovery, and eventually boost business revenue.
High Throughput Screening Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global high throughput screening market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Cell-based Assays
Ultra High Throughput Screening
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Drug discovery programs
Biochemical screening
Chemical biology programs
Cell & organ-based screening
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms
Academia and Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of MEA
