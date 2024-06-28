Bacterial Cellulose Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2032
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bacterial cellulose market size was USD 426.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The global bacterial cellulose market is witnessing significant growth propelled by advancements in technology and increasing applications in medical and healthcare sectors. A recent market research report highlights these trends, emphasizing the expanding role of bacterial cellulose in diverse industries.
Bacterial cellulose, a polysaccharide produced under specific conditions by bacterial species, boasts exceptional properties including high water-holding capacity, biocompatibility, and microporosity. These attributes make it a promising biomaterial for medical applications such as artificial blood vessels and tissue engineering scaffolds.
The market's growth is bolstered by innovations in production techniques, leveraging molecular biology and fermentation methods. Modern approaches optimize resource use, enhance fermentation efficiency, and increase yield to meet industrial demands. Research into new bacterial strains and cultivation conditions further augments its applicability across various sectors.
Key Drivers and Trends:
Medical Applications: Bacterial cellulose finds extensive use in biomedical fields for wound dressings, organ regeneration, and dental treatments due to its biodegradability and high-water retention capabilities.
Food Industry: Utilized as a low-calorie ingredient and functional additive, bacterial cellulose enhances food texture and stability, supporting applications in snacks, confectioneries, and meat coatings.
Environmental Solutions: Innovations in cellulose nanofiber technology offer promising avenues in water treatment and environmental restoration, addressing issues like selective ion absorption with minimal environmental impact.
Challenges and Alternatives: Despite its advantages, the market faces challenges from alternative materials in various industries such as personal care and medical sectors. Natural and synthetic polymers serve as viable substitutes in applications requiring specific properties like stability and absorption.
Market Segmentation: The market is segmented by production methods (dynamic and static), each offering distinct advantages in yield and product characteristics. Dynamic methods, emphasizing granule and thread formation through oxygen-fed cultures, dominate current production practices, while static methods offer faster yields with superior mechanical properties in hydrogel formations.
Bacterial Cellulose Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global bacterial cellulose market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective bacterial cellulose solutions.
Some major players included in the global bacterial cellulose market report are:
Fzmb GmbH
BOWIL Biotech Sp. z o.o
Hainan Guangyu
Hainan Yeguo Foods Co.
Nympheas International Biomaterial Corp.
CelluForce
Paperlogic
University of Maine
The US Forest Service
Borregaard AS
Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd.
Oji Paper Co., Ltd.
American Process
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Merck KGaA
Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation
BacPolyZyme
Ashland
HNB BIO CO., LTD
HBBE
Bacterial Cellulose Latest Industry News
On 6 February 2023, Bioweg partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks with the aim of providing environmentally acceptable substitutes for synthetic polymers through the enhancement of bacterial cellulose production and development of new variations with improved performance across several end markets. Companies have already tested and employed Bioweg's products, which are based on biodegradable bacterial cellulose, as a reliable replacement for common synthetic polymers including acrylates, polyethylene, and polystyrene.
On 15 March 2022, Polybion announced to increase the production of bacterial cellulose at the world’s first facility created specifically for this purpose. These were successful in raising USD 4.4 million in a Series A investment round, which was led by Blue Horizon. Polybion's solar-powered, industrial-scale factory will be able to produce 1.1 million square feet of their unique substance, known as Celium, annually when operating at full capacity. The extra money will be used to increase Research & Development (R&D) activities, enhance the eco-friendliness of their manufacturing process, and introduce celium into various types of consumer goods.
Bacterial Cellulose Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bacterial cellulose market on the basis of product type, application, method, end-use industry, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Industrial Grade
Technical Grade
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Composites Materials
Nonwovens Adsorbent Webs
Paper and Board
Food Products
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Dynamic Method
Static Method
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)
Paper
Food
Medical
Cosmetics (e.g. Facial Masks)
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
