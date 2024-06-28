Wheelchair Market Trends, Share Value, Regional Insights, Technology, Sales Projection & Dynamics by 2032

Rising popularity of paralympic games, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and technological advancements in wheelchairs are key factors driving

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wheelchair market size was USD 4.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The global wheelchair market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the rising popularity of Paralympic games, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and advancements in wheelchair technology. A recent market research report highlights these trends, emphasizing the diverse factors shaping the industry landscape.

Wheelchairs play a crucial role in providing mobility solutions for individuals facing challenges due to illness, injury, or disability, including conditions like spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 75 million people worldwide require wheelchairs, with a substantial number residing in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Market Trends and Innovations

Technological advancements in wheelchair design are driving market growth, particularly with the introduction of battery-operated electric wheelchairs that enhance user mobility and comfort. Innovations like health monitoring capabilities integrated into wheelchair systems are also gaining traction. For instance, the AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair launched by Invacare Corporation combines advanced technology with comfort for both indoor and outdoor use.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite the technological strides, challenges such as high costs, technical issues, and limited accessibility to medical equipment persist. Electric wheelchairs, for example, can range widely in price from USD 1,000 to USD 15,000, depending on features and specifications, posing affordability barriers for many users.

Market Segmentation Insights

The global wheelchair market is segmented into manual and electric categories, with electric wheelchairs dominating the market due to their advanced features and suitability for users with limited upper body strength. Manual wheelchairs, known for their affordability and independence from charging, are also seeing steady demand growth.

Demographic Insights

The market segmentation further includes age categories such as adults and pediatric users. The growing elderly population is a significant driver for wheelchair demand among adults, driven by conditions like arthritis. Pediatric wheelchairs, tailored for conditions such as cerebral palsy, are witnessing increased adoption, addressing mobility needs early in life.

End-Use Applications

End-use segments include homecare, hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and rehabilitation centers. Rehabilitation centers lead in wheelchair adoption, supporting recovery programs post-injury or surgery. Hospitals are also adopting advanced wheelchair solutions to cater to increasing patient volumes efficiently.

Wheelchair Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global wheelchair market is fragmented, with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing advanced wheelchair products in the market.

Some major players included in the global wheelchair market report are:

Carex

Medical Depot, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Sunrise Medical

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Numotion.

Ottobock

Alber GmbH

Handi-Care Intl.

Panthera AB

Hoveround Corporation.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Ride Designs

Drive DeVilbiss International

WHILL Inc.

Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd.

UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd.

Wheelchair Latest Industry News

In June 2023, Jin Medical International Ltd., a Cayman Islands holding company with Chinese operating entities that manufacture and develop wheelchairs and living aids goods, partnered with Nanjing Tech University to introduce a new ultralight electric wheelchair model as well as an electric mobility vehicle model for the elderly population.

In October 2021, CoMoveIT, a KU Leuven spin-off, developed a smart wheelchair steering system that employs sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The CoMoveIT Smart system is a head/foot steering system with sensors that recognizes and compensates for the user's spontaneous movements.

Wheelchair Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global wheelchair market on the basis of product, modality, age category, application, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Manual

Electric

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Standard Transport Wheelchairs

Self-Propelled Wheelchairs

Sports Wheelchairs

Standing Wheelchairs

Recliners Wheelchairs

Bariatric Wheelchairs

Lightweight Wheelchairs

Age Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adults

Pediatric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Neurologically Impaired Patients

Handicap Patients

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Homecare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

