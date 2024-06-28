Wheelchair Market Trends, Share Value, Regional Insights, Technology, Sales Projection & Dynamics by 2032
Rising popularity of paralympic games, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and technological advancements in wheelchairs are key factors driving
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wheelchair market size was USD 4.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The global wheelchair market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the rising popularity of Paralympic games, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and advancements in wheelchair technology. A recent market research report highlights these trends, emphasizing the diverse factors shaping the industry landscape.
Wheelchairs play a crucial role in providing mobility solutions for individuals facing challenges due to illness, injury, or disability, including conditions like spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 75 million people worldwide require wheelchairs, with a substantial number residing in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).
Market Trends and Innovations
Technological advancements in wheelchair design are driving market growth, particularly with the introduction of battery-operated electric wheelchairs that enhance user mobility and comfort. Innovations like health monitoring capabilities integrated into wheelchair systems are also gaining traction. For instance, the AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair launched by Invacare Corporation combines advanced technology with comfort for both indoor and outdoor use.
Challenges and Restraints
Despite the technological strides, challenges such as high costs, technical issues, and limited accessibility to medical equipment persist. Electric wheelchairs, for example, can range widely in price from USD 1,000 to USD 15,000, depending on features and specifications, posing affordability barriers for many users.
Market Segmentation Insights
The global wheelchair market is segmented into manual and electric categories, with electric wheelchairs dominating the market due to their advanced features and suitability for users with limited upper body strength. Manual wheelchairs, known for their affordability and independence from charging, are also seeing steady demand growth.
Demographic Insights
The market segmentation further includes age categories such as adults and pediatric users. The growing elderly population is a significant driver for wheelchair demand among adults, driven by conditions like arthritis. Pediatric wheelchairs, tailored for conditions such as cerebral palsy, are witnessing increased adoption, addressing mobility needs early in life.
End-Use Applications
End-use segments include homecare, hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and rehabilitation centers. Rehabilitation centers lead in wheelchair adoption, supporting recovery programs post-injury or surgery. Hospitals are also adopting advanced wheelchair solutions to cater to increasing patient volumes efficiently.
Wheelchair Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global wheelchair market is fragmented, with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing advanced wheelchair products in the market.
Some major players included in the global wheelchair market report are:
Carex
Medical Depot, Inc.
GF Health Products, Inc.
Invacare Corporation.
Medline Industries, Inc.
Sunrise Medical
Karman Healthcare, Inc.
Pride Mobility Products Corp.
Numotion.
Ottobock
Alber GmbH
Handi-Care Intl.
Panthera AB
Hoveround Corporation.
21st Century Scientific, Inc.
Ride Designs
Drive DeVilbiss International
WHILL Inc.
Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd.
UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd.
Wheelchair Latest Industry News
In June 2023, Jin Medical International Ltd., a Cayman Islands holding company with Chinese operating entities that manufacture and develop wheelchairs and living aids goods, partnered with Nanjing Tech University to introduce a new ultralight electric wheelchair model as well as an electric mobility vehicle model for the elderly population.
In October 2021, CoMoveIT, a KU Leuven spin-off, developed a smart wheelchair steering system that employs sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The CoMoveIT Smart system is a head/foot steering system with sensors that recognizes and compensates for the user's spontaneous movements.
Wheelchair Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global wheelchair market on the basis of product, modality, age category, application, distribution channel, end use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Manual
Electric
Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Standard Transport Wheelchairs
Self-Propelled Wheelchairs
Sports Wheelchairs
Standing Wheelchairs
Recliners Wheelchairs
Bariatric Wheelchairs
Lightweight Wheelchairs
Age Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Adults
Pediatric
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Neurologically Impaired Patients
Handicap Patients
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Institutional Sales
Retail Sales
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Homecare
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Rehabilitation Centers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
