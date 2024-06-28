Urinary Drainage Bags Market 2024 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Urinary Drainage Bags Market is projected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2032

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market is projected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Urinary drainage bags are essential for individuals with urological conditions, as they collect and store uncontrolled urine. These bags are also used to monitor urine output. The process involves connecting a catheter line to a urinary drainage bag, which is inserted into the bladder through the urethra—the natural exit for urine from the body. There are various types of urinary drainage bags available, including leg bags, large bags, reusable bags, and disposable bags. Large bags are commonly used during sleep, while leg bags are worn during the day for discretion and comfort. To maintain proper urine flow and prevent reflux, these bags must be regularly cleaned and emptied. The widespread use of urinary drainage bags in hospitals and medical facilities drives the demand for these products.

Key Market Drivers

The market growth is being propelled by the increasing number of elderly people. The rising prevalence of urinary infections and disorders associated with aging, along with a surge in gynecological and urological operations, are driving the demand for urinary drainage bags. Additionally, the prevalence of urinary incontinence, often linked to a lack of mobility in immobile individuals, significantly impacts their quality of life and those around them. According to the BC Medical Journal, the elderly population over 65 is expected to increase by 24-28%, which will contribute to the overall growth of the urinary drainage bags market.

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE PDF COPY OF THIS REPORT AT https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2685

Aging Population: As the global population ages, the number of individuals susceptible to urinary incontinence and other urological conditions requiring urinary drainage systems is expected to rise significantly.

Growing Prevalence of Urological Diseases: The incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and bladder cancer is on the rise, propelling the demand for urinary drainage solutions.

Technological Advancements: Development of innovative features such as anti-reflux valves, graduated measurement scales, and antimicrobial materials in urinary drainage bags is enhancing patient comfort and safety, driving market growth.

Restraints and Challenges:

Cost Concerns: High healthcare costs associated with urinary drainage systems, particularly in resource-limited settings, can impede market expansion.

Reimbursement Policies: Stringent reimbursement policies for urinary drainage bags by healthcare payers can limit market growth in certain regions.

Risk of Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs): Concerns regarding the potential for CAUTIs associated with urinary catheters may influence healthcare professionals' choices, impacting market growth.

Growth Opportunities:

Rising Focus on Ambulatory Care: The growing trend towards ambulatory care settings for procedures requiring urinary drainage is expected to create demand for portable and user-friendly drainage systems.

Expansion in Emerging Markets: Increasing healthcare infrastructure development and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies present lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Focus on Product Innovation: Development of novel materials, advanced features, and cost-effective solutions can cater to diverse patient needs and expand market reach.

Key Market Insights:

The market is dominated by a few established players, but competition is intensifying with the entry of new players, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

There is a growing demand for closed urinary drainage systems to minimize the risk of CAUTIs.

Online sales channels are gaining traction for urinary drainage bags, offering convenience and potentially lower prices for patients.

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths:

Essential medical device for patients with urological conditions.

Growing demand due to rising healthcare awareness.

Technological advancements leading to improved product functionality.

Weaknesses:

High costs associated with certain drainage systems.

Risk of complications associated with urinary catheters.

Stringent regulatory requirements for market entry.

Opportunities:

Increasing demand in emerging markets.

Focus on ambulatory care settings.

Scope for product innovation and development.

Threats:

Reimbursement policies and cost-containment measures.

Competition from new market entrants.

Potential for product recalls due to safety concerns.

Ask For Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2685

Latest Strategic Developments:

On April 2022, Berpac Medical, LLC announced that it has entered into a limited distribution arrangement with APR Medtech Limited to sell the Passio pump drainage system shown for the intermittent drainage recurrent and symptomatic peural effusions and malignant ascites.

In August 2020, Volymi launched new smart catheter bags for patients with incomplete mobility skills. The bag includes an alert system that uses external sensors and can be interconnected to a smartphone app.

In June 2021, new production facility by Amsino Medical Group in Aurora was inaugurated which will enable the business to attract more clients.

Urinary Drainage Bags Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global urinary drainage bags market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective urinary drainage bag products.

Some major players included in the global urinary drainage bags market report are:

GPC Medical Ltd.

Coloplast A/S

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Braun SE

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, LP.

Manfred Sauer GmbH

McKesson Corporation

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global urinary drainage bags market on the basis of product, usage, capacity, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large capacity bags

Leg bags

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Reusable

Disposable

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

500-1000ml

>1000ml

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Others

We Have Recent Updates in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2685

Country scope:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA