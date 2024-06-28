Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical nutrition market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by a multitude of factors. According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the market size reached USD 47 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a staggering USD 78.77 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.3%. This press release delves into the key trends, drivers, and opportunities shaping this dynamic market.

Market Overview

Clinical nutrition encompasses the science of providing specific dietary interventions to patients with medical conditions. It plays a crucial role in promoting recovery, managing chronic diseases, and improving overall health outcomes. The market encompasses various product categories, including enteral nutrition (tube feeding), parenteral nutrition (intravenous feeding), and oral nutritional supplements.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The growing burden of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is a primary driver of the clinical nutrition market. These conditions often necessitate specialized diets and nutritional support to manage complications and optimize patient outcomes.

Focus on Personalized Medicine: Advancements in personalized medicine are revolutionizing clinical nutrition. By tailoring nutritional interventions to individual genetic profiles and specific needs, healthcare professionals can achieve better results with targeted therapies.

Increasing Geriatric Population: The rapid expansion of the aging population worldwide is a major factor influencing the market. Seniors are more susceptible to malnutrition and require specialized nutritional support to maintain health and well-being.

Technological Advancements: Technological innovations in delivery methods, such as pump technology for enteral feeding, and formulation advancements for improved nutrient absorption are propelling the market forward.

Drivers and Restraints

While the market exhibits promising growth potential, certain challenges need to be addressed.

Lack of Awareness: Limited awareness among healthcare providers and the general public about the benefits of clinical nutrition can hinder market expansion.

Reimbursement Issues: Complexities in reimbursement policies for clinical nutrition products can pose challenges for both providers and patients.

Growth Opportunities

Despite these restraints, several growth opportunities exist:

Emerging Markets: The Asia-Pacific region, with its high prevalence of malnutrition and growing healthcare infrastructure, presents significant potential for market expansion.

Homecare Shift: The increasing focus on home-based care creates a demand for convenient and portable clinical nutrition solutions.

E-commerce Platforms: The rise of e-commerce platforms facilitates easier access to clinical nutrition products, improving patient convenience.

Key Market Insights (Statistics)

The global enteral nutrition segment holds the largest market share due to the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and critical illnesses [Source: credible market research report].

The oral nutritional supplements segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to the growing geriatric population and rising awareness of preventive healthcare [Source: credible market research report].

North America currently dominates the global market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR due to rapid economic growth and increasing disposable income [Source: credible market research report].

SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

Proven efficacy of clinical nutrition in improving health outcomes

Wide range of product offerings to cater to diverse patient needs

Growing awareness of the importance of nutrition in healthcare

Weaknesses:

Lack of awareness and education about clinical nutrition

Reimbursement challenges

Stringent regulatory landscape

Opportunities:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Emerging markets with high growth potential

Advancements in personalized medicine and technology

Threats:

Economic downturns impacting healthcare spending

Stringent regulations impacting product development

Competition from generic products

Latest Strategic Developments, Mergers, and Acquisitions

On 8 May 2023, Corbion, a supplier of algae-based feed ingredients, announced the debut in human nutrition industry by launch of AlgaVia line of products, which is rich in omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids as nutritious supplements. These supplements are developed through algal fermentation with a purpose to decrease pressure on marine resources as well as carbon footprint associated with the production of dietary supplements.

Clinical Nutrition Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global clinical nutrition market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective clinical nutrition solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global clinical nutrition market report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

Lonza’s Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI)

Nestlé

Perrigo Company plc.

Hero Nutritionals

Baxter

Sanofi

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Mead Johnson & Company

Braun SE

Danone

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

AYMES Nutrition

Medifood International SA

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

Grifols, S.A.

BASF Corporation

Zeon Lifesciences Ltd.

Nutrimed Healthcare,

Zenova Bio Nutrition

Bionova

Nutra Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Lifecare Neuro Products Limited

Clinical Nutrition Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical nutrition market on the basis of product type, application, route of administration, dosage formulation, distribution channels, consumers, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Amino Acid Solutions

Multiple Vitamins

Antioxidants

Lipid Emulsions

Trace Elements

Chamber Bags

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pediatric Malnutrition

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Other (Diabetes, Renal Failure, and pulmonary diseases)

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Dosage Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Powder

Liquid

Solid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Pharmacy and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

Consumers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Infants/ Pediatric

Sportsperson

Adults

Geriatric

Country scope:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA