Clinical Nutrition Market Insights, Opportunities, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2024 - 2032
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical nutrition market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by a multitude of factors. According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the market size reached USD 47 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a staggering USD 78.77 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.3%. This press release delves into the key trends, drivers, and opportunities shaping this dynamic market.
Market Overview
Clinical nutrition encompasses the science of providing specific dietary interventions to patients with medical conditions. It plays a crucial role in promoting recovery, managing chronic diseases, and improving overall health outcomes. The market encompasses various product categories, including enteral nutrition (tube feeding), parenteral nutrition (intravenous feeding), and oral nutritional supplements.
Key Trends Shaping the Market
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The growing burden of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is a primary driver of the clinical nutrition market. These conditions often necessitate specialized diets and nutritional support to manage complications and optimize patient outcomes.
Focus on Personalized Medicine: Advancements in personalized medicine are revolutionizing clinical nutrition. By tailoring nutritional interventions to individual genetic profiles and specific needs, healthcare professionals can achieve better results with targeted therapies.
Increasing Geriatric Population: The rapid expansion of the aging population worldwide is a major factor influencing the market. Seniors are more susceptible to malnutrition and require specialized nutritional support to maintain health and well-being.
Technological Advancements: Technological innovations in delivery methods, such as pump technology for enteral feeding, and formulation advancements for improved nutrient absorption are propelling the market forward.
Drivers and Restraints
While the market exhibits promising growth potential, certain challenges need to be addressed.
Lack of Awareness: Limited awareness among healthcare providers and the general public about the benefits of clinical nutrition can hinder market expansion.
Reimbursement Issues: Complexities in reimbursement policies for clinical nutrition products can pose challenges for both providers and patients.
Growth Opportunities
Despite these restraints, several growth opportunities exist:
Emerging Markets: The Asia-Pacific region, with its high prevalence of malnutrition and growing healthcare infrastructure, presents significant potential for market expansion.
Homecare Shift: The increasing focus on home-based care creates a demand for convenient and portable clinical nutrition solutions.
E-commerce Platforms: The rise of e-commerce platforms facilitates easier access to clinical nutrition products, improving patient convenience.
Key Market Insights (Statistics)
The global enteral nutrition segment holds the largest market share due to the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and critical illnesses [Source: credible market research report].
The oral nutritional supplements segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to the growing geriatric population and rising awareness of preventive healthcare [Source: credible market research report].
North America currently dominates the global market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR due to rapid economic growth and increasing disposable income [Source: credible market research report].
SWOT Analysis
Strengths:
Proven efficacy of clinical nutrition in improving health outcomes
Wide range of product offerings to cater to diverse patient needs
Growing awareness of the importance of nutrition in healthcare
Weaknesses:
Lack of awareness and education about clinical nutrition
Reimbursement challenges
Stringent regulatory landscape
Opportunities:
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
Emerging markets with high growth potential
Advancements in personalized medicine and technology
Threats:
Economic downturns impacting healthcare spending
Stringent regulations impacting product development
Competition from generic products
Latest Strategic Developments, Mergers, and Acquisitions
On 8 May 2023, Corbion, a supplier of algae-based feed ingredients, announced the debut in human nutrition industry by launch of AlgaVia line of products, which is rich in omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids as nutritious supplements. These supplements are developed through algal fermentation with a purpose to decrease pressure on marine resources as well as carbon footprint associated with the production of dietary supplements.
Clinical Nutrition Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global clinical nutrition market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective clinical nutrition solutions in the market.
Some major players included in the global clinical nutrition market report are:
Pfizer Inc.
Abbott
Lonza’s Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI)
Nestlé
Perrigo Company plc.
Hero Nutritionals
Baxter
Sanofi
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Mead Johnson & Company
Braun SE
Danone
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
AYMES Nutrition
Medifood International SA
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Bayer AG
Grifols, S.A.
BASF Corporation
Zeon Lifesciences Ltd.
Nutrimed Healthcare,
Zenova Bio Nutrition
Bionova
Nutra Healthcare Pvt Ltd.
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
Lifecare Neuro Products Limited
Clinical Nutrition Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical nutrition market on the basis of product type, application, route of administration, dosage formulation, distribution channels, consumers, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Amino Acid Solutions
Multiple Vitamins
Antioxidants
Lipid Emulsions
Trace Elements
Chamber Bags
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Pediatric Malnutrition
Metabolic Disorders
Cancer
Neurological Diseases
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Other (Diabetes, Renal Failure, and pulmonary diseases)
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Oral
Enteral
Parenteral
Dosage Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Powder
Liquid
Solid
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hospitals
Pharmacy and Drug Stores
Online Pharmacy
Others
Consumers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Infants/ Pediatric
Sportsperson
Adults
Geriatric
Country scope:
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA
