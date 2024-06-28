Anesthetics Market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anesthetics Market size was USD 6.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgery is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Anesthetics are medications that are used to block individual from feeling pain during medical procedures. Need for specialized anesthetics tailored to these techniques is rising as patients and healthcare providers increasingly recognize the benefits of minimally invasive procedures such as reduced postoperative pain, shorter recovery times, and smaller incisions.

Some major players included in the global Anesthetics market report are:

Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Viatris Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc., EMS Pharma, AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, EUROFARMA, ACHÉ LABORATÓRIOS FARMACÊUTICOS S.A, Cristália, DFL, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wockhardt, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Maruishi Pharmaceutical. Co., Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, B. Braun SE, and Mallinckrodt.

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key drivers are propelling the growth of the anesthetics market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing volume of surgical procedures worldwide. As the global population ages, the incidence of conditions requiring surgical intervention, such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, and cancer, is rising, thereby boosting the demand for anesthetics. Technological advancements in anesthesia delivery systems and monitoring devices are also contributing to market growth by improving the safety and efficacy of anesthesia administration. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are further fueling the demand for anesthetic drugs.

Restraints in the Anesthetics Market

Despite the positive growth outlook, the anesthetics market faces several challenges that may restrain its expansion. One of the significant restraints is the high cost associated with anesthetic drugs and related medical devices. This can be a barrier, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where healthcare budgets are constrained. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements and the lengthy approval processes for new anesthetic drugs can impede market growth. The risk of side effects and complications associated with anesthesia, such as allergic reactions and postoperative cognitive dysfunction, also poses challenges, as these issues can affect patient outcomes and the overall perception of anesthetic safety.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global anesthetics market on the basis of drug type, modality, mode of administration, application, end-use, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

General Anesthetics

Isoflurane

Sevoflurane

Thiopental

Etomidate

Rocuronium

Ataracurium

Fentanyl

Others

Local Anesthetics

Lidocaine

Bupivacaine

Ropivacaine

Others

Others

Mode of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Inhalation Anesthetics

Intravenous (Iv) Anesthetics

Topical and Local Anesthetics

Neuromuscular Blockers

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Anesthetics Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

