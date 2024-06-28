Spinal Implants Market 2024 by Type, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2032
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spinal implants market is expected to reach USD 12.78 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032, according to a report by Emergen Research. This press release delves into the key trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities shaping the spinal implants market landscape.
Market Overview
The spinal implants market encompasses a wide range of devices used to treat spinal disorders like degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, and fractures. These implants provide support, stability, and improved function to the spine. With a rising geriatric population and increasing awareness of spinal health, the demand for these implants is anticipated to grow steadily in the coming years.
Key Trends Shaping the Market
Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS): Minimally invasive surgical techniques are gaining traction due to their advantages like reduced blood loss, faster recovery times, and less post-operative pain. This trend is driving the demand for specialized spinal implants designed for MIS procedures.
Advancements in Biologics: Biologics, which are natural materials that promote bone growth and fusion, are increasingly being integrated with spinal implants to enhance their effectiveness. This integration offers a more natural approach to spinal repair.
Focus on Motion-Preserving Technologies: Motion-preserving implants allow for greater flexibility and mobility compared to traditional fusion implants. This focus caters to the growing patient preference for maintaining spinal motion whenever possible.
Drivers of Market Growth
Rising Prevalence of Spinal Disorders: The global aging population is a significant driver, as age-related spinal conditions like degenerative disc disease become more prevalent.
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Growing healthcare budgets, particularly in emerging economies, are leading to greater accessibility and adoption of advanced spinal implant technologies.
Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in materials science, design, and surgical techniques are leading to the development of more effective and patient-centric spinal implants.
Restraints to Market Growth
Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Strict regulatory frameworks governing the approval and marketing of spinal implants can hinder market growth, particularly for innovative technologies.
High Cost of Procedures: Spinal implant surgeries can be expensive, limiting patient access in cost-constrained healthcare systems.
Reimbursement Challenges: Reimbursement policies for spinal implants can vary significantly across regions, impacting hospitals' and surgeons' adoption rates.
Growth Opportunities
Emerging Markets: Developing economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America present significant growth prospects due to their large and underserved patient populations and rising disposable incomes.
Focus on Value-Based Care: The growing emphasis on value-based healthcare models that prioritize patient outcomes is creating opportunities for cost-effective and innovative spinal implants.
Technological Convergence: The convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing with spinal implants has the potential to revolutionize surgical procedures and patient care.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths:
Wide range of effective spinal implant solutions
Growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries
Advancements in biologics and motion-preserving technologies
Weaknesses:
High cost of spinal implant procedures
Stringent regulatory requirements
Reimbursement challenges
Opportunities:
Rising demand in emerging markets
Focus on value-based care
Technological advancements in robotics, AI, and 3D printing
Threats:
Product recalls due to safety concerns
Increasing competition from generic implant manufacturers
Potential economic downturns impacting healthcare spending
Latest Strategic Developments
In November 2020, Medtronic purchased Medicrea, a French startup that was at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive modelling revolution in spinal surgery.
In November 2020, Deputy Synthes, a U.S. subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., introduced Symphony Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System to treat patients with severe cervical spine problems.
Spinal Implants Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global spinal implants market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective spinal implants treatment in the market.
Some major players included in the global spinal implants market report are:
Globus Medical
Abbott
Orthofix US LLC,
Braun SE
Zimmer Biomet
Medtronic
Boston Scientific Corporation
Stryker
Exactech, Inc.
Nuvasive, Inc.
Integra LifeSciences
RTI Surgical Holdings
ATEC Spine, Inc.
Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG
SeaSpine
Spinal Implants Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants market on the basis of product, technology, type of surgery, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices
Posterior Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices
Interbody Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices
Anterior Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices
Cervical Fusion Devices
Anterior Cervical Fusion Devices
Anterior Cervical Plates
Cervical Interbody Fusion Devices
Anterior Cervical Screw Systems
Posterior Cervical Fusion Devices
Posterior Cervical Plates
Posterior Cervical Screws
Posterior Cervical Rods
Spine Biologics
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
Bone Substitutes
Machined Bones
Cell-based Matrices
Allograft Bone
Vertebral Compression Fractures (VCF) Treatment Devices
Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices
Vertebroplasty Devices
Spinal Decompression Devices
Discectomy
Laminoplasty, Laminectomy, and Laminotomy
Foraminotomy and Foraminectomy
Facetectomy
Corpectomy
Non-fusion Devices
Dynamic Stabilization Devices
Interspinous Process Spacers
Pedicle Screw-based Dynamic Rod Devices
Facet Replacement Products
Artificial Discs
Artificial Cervical Discs
Nuclear Disc Prostheses
Annulus Repair Devices
Nuclear Disc Prostheses
Spine Bone Stimulators
Noninvasive Spine Bone Stimulators
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices
Capacitive Coupling (CC) and Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices
Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Spinal Fusion and Fixation.
Motion Preservation/Non-fusion
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment
Spinal Decompression
Type of Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Open Surgeries
Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Country scope:
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA
