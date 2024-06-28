Minerals Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies’ website at https://investors.mineralstech.com/quarterly-results-conference-calls

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.