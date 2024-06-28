Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released Update Note on Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB). The update note includes information on the Enveric Bioscience’s management commentary, recent developments, outlook, and risks.



The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

EB-003 Elevated to Lead Development Candidate by Enveric Biosciences: Enveric has designated EB-003 as its lead development candidate. EB-003, a pioneering neuroplastogenic molecule, targets severe mental disorders like depression, anxiety, and addiction without the hallucinogenic side effects common to psychedelic drugs. This compound promotes neuroplasticity while potentially circumventing the psychedelic effects, facilitating potential treatment in outpatient settings and broader acceptance. Enveric is currently progressing through pre-clinical development phases, with plans for a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA scheduled for early 2025. The company asserts that EB-003 could revolutionize treatment for resistant mental health conditions, highlighted by discussions of similar treatments at recent FDA advisory meetings which underscored challenges like 'expectation bias' affecting current psychedelic therapies. Preliminary data has shown EB-003’s ability to bind to the 5-HT2A receptor and induce neuroplasticity without eliciting significant hallucinogenic responses in animal models, a promising indicator for its non-hallucinogenic potential in humans. Confirming this non-hallucinogenic effect in human trials will be a critical focus in the clinical development of EB-003.





In a notable development, Enveric has signed a $66.5 million non-binding term sheet with MindBio Therapeutics (CNSX: MBIO) to out-license a class of novel psilocin prodrug (NPP) candidates targeting mental health disorders. Enveric's patented library of NPP compounds includes molecules with enhanced gastrointestinal stability, increased absorption properties, and variable cleavable substitutions affecting pharmacokinetics. MindBio plans to develop a candidate from the NPP class for neuropsychiatric conditions such as depression, utilizing microdosing to mitigate hallucinogenic effects. Upon finalizing a definitive agreement, MindBio will obtain an exclusive global license for Enveric’s formulations and methods, assuming responsibility for all preclinical, clinical, and commercial development on a royalty-bearing basis.



Additionally, Enveric had previously inked two non-binding term sheets with an undisclosed biotechnology company to advance cannabinoid-COX-2 conjugate compounds for joint disease treatment. This collaboration targets a range of joint pathologies, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, through both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical applications. Under these term sheets, Enveric could receive up to $61 million in development and sales milestone payments for pharmaceutical applications, with royalty rates from 2.5% to 10% and up to $21 million for non-pharmaceutical applications, with royalties ranging from 0.25% to 7%.



The strategic partnerships allow Enveric Biosciences to accelerate the development of its innovative drug candidates while mitigating financial and operational risks. These collaborations offer significant upside potential through milestone payments and royalties, validating Enveric’s extensive portfolio of novel compounds.

Valuation: We have updated our valuation methodology to reflect the latest financial numbers and updated share outstanding figures. Subsequently, we have re-assessed the comparable company analysis, yielding a valuation of $6.64 per share contingent on successful execution by the company.

Enveric Biosciences is an innovative mental health company pioneering in the field of psychedelic medicine. Leveraging its unique AI platform, PsyAI™, and a library of novel derivative psychedelic molecules, known as Psybrary™, the company is committed to discovering and developing effective treatments for hard-to-treat mental health conditions.

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

