Inovalon and MEDITECH Collaborate to Transform and Optimize Revenue Cycle

SaaS Healthcare Leader Joins MEDITECH Alliance to Optimize Patient Intake and Payment Processes

BOWIE, Md., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a new partnership with the MEDITECH Alliance, an ecosystem of partner organizations with successfully proven and interoperable solutions with MEDITECH, a leading global electronic health record (EHR) provider. Thousands of MEDITECH’s provider organization customers can now leverage Inovalon’s end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for seamless claim and patient billing that achieves greater reimbursement process efficiency and reduced denials.

Rising costs and delayed reimbursements continue to present challenges for providers, with more than 90% of claims being preventable due to billing or administrative errors. Through this partnership, MEDITECH’s customers will have access to Inovalon’s Claims Management Pro and Eligibility Workflow solutions that are designed to streamline and make revenue cycle processing more accurate, which is critical to prevent delayed reimbursements, patient dissatisfaction, and lost revenue for providers.

“Inovalon is proud to be a MEDITECH Alliance partner as we remain committed to delivering industry-leading EHR-integrated RCM capabilities for providers across the country,” said Julie Lambert, President and General Manager of Inovalon’s Provider Business Unit. “Our partnership with MEDITECH will empower providers with proactive insights and streamline their financial operations to keep revenue flowing so they achieve greater efficiency, maximum reimbursement accuracy, and focus on enhancing clinical outcomes and patient experiences.”

Inovalon’s revenue cycle management solutions are powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, which leverages the industry’s largest primary source de-identified healthcare dataset, advanced analytics, and subject matter expertise to drive healthcare transformation. Inovalon’s Claims Management Pro solution is proven to help providers achieve a 99% or better first pass acceptance rate for patient claims and Eligibility Workflow fast-tracks all-payer eligibility verifications, with both solutions designed to maximize efficiency and expedite care and reimbursement.

“We are pleased to welcome Inovalon, a company accelerating healthcare’s data revolution, to the MEDITECH Alliance,” said Jim Merlin, Chief Business Development Officer of MEDITECH. “Inovalon’s solutions will prove instrumental in helping our provider organizations reduce inefficiencies and decrease waste to optimize their revenue cycle and healthcare spend.”

To learn more about Inovalon’s RCM solutions, please go to: https://www.inovalon.com/products/provider-cloud/revenue-cycle-management/, and visit Inovalon at MEDITECH LIVE in Foxborough, MA, September 25-27, 2024.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting over 53,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 83 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 669,000 clinical settings, and 389 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads.

