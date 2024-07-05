Heartfelt Recovery Centers launches Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) for Alcohol and Drug Recovery
EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartfelt Recovery Centers is a renowned addiction treatment facility in the heart of Hudson. Its Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) provides structured care and comprehensive support for anyone seeking treatment for drug or alcohol addiction.
Heartfelt Recovery Centers PHP program is best suited for those who:
Need a higher level of care than outpatient treatment but don’t require 27/4 inpatient monitoring
Have obligations like work or studying that make full-time residential care non-viable
Are in early recovery stages for their substance use disorder (SUD) and need a solid foundation of support
Newly completed a drug and alcohol detox or inpatient program in Massachusetts
The program typically lasts a minimum of 30 days, five days a week, from 9 am to 3 pm. This duration is adjustable based on each personal recovery path. In the spirit of accessibility, Heartfelt also offers online sessions in the evenings over Zoom for those who cannot make the regular daytime treatments.
Heartfelt’s PHP rehab offers a non-judgmental space, fostering growth. Leveraging evidence-based techniques, like dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and talk therapy, individuals with substance use disorders can achieve holistic wellness. Each client’s personalized treatment plan targets the root causes of addiction and incorporates relapse prevention skills and sustainable coping mechanisms for continuous sobriety.
At Heartfelt, the PHP encourages daily interaction between those facing similar challenges. This creates a sense of community and accountability and reduces isolation. Under the supervision and guidance of experienced professionals, clients can expect unmatched compassion to help them maintain their sobriety.
There’s no shame in seeking help for you or your loved one. Addiction recovery can be a bumpy journey. With Heartfelt Recovery Centers, the road to sobriety is achievable. Feel free to contact Heartfelt to learn more about their PHP rehab or visit their website.
Kevin Poirier
