Global Higher Education Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global higher education market is poised for significant expansion, growing from $640.23 billion in 2023 to $688.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing enrollments, access to knowledge, innovation, and research fostering social and economic development.

Growing International Student Mobility Driving Market Expansion

One of the primary drivers of the higher education market's growth is the rising international student mobility. This trend involves students crossing national borders to pursue education, attracted by specialized programs and prestigious institutions. In the 2022/23 academic year, American higher education institutions hosted over 1,057,188 international students, indicating a 12% increase from the previous year and highlighting the sector's global appeal.

Key Players Innovating with AI and Technological Advancements

Major companies in the higher education market, such as Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Oracle Corporation, are at the forefront of integrating AI tools to enhance teaching and learning experiences. For instance, OpenAI's ChatGPT, launched in August 2023, offers personalized learning experiences, automated grading, and improved student services. This innovation promises to reshape higher education, making it more interactive and adaptive.

Technological Advancements and Rising Student Enrollment Fueling Trends

In the forecast period, technological advancements like AI, online learning platforms, and hybrid models will shape the higher education landscape. The emphasis on lifelong learning and globalization of education further drives growth, catering to diverse educational needs worldwide.

Segments of the Higher Education Market

The higher education market is segmented into:

• Component: Platform, Services

• Student Served: Junior High School, Post Graduate, Corporate, Under Graduate, High School

• Revenue Source: Tuition Fees, Grants, Contracts, And Gifts, Investment Returns

• Course Type: Arts, Economics, Engineering, Law, Science

• End User: State Universities, Community Colleges, Private Colleges

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

North America dominated the higher education market in 2023, driven by technological adoption and research funding. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing investments in education infrastructure and rising student enrollment.

Higher Education Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Higher Education Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on higher education market size, higher education market drivers and trends, higher education market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The higher education market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

