Global Higher Education Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts

Higher Education Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Higher Education Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Higher Education Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global higher education market is poised for significant expansion, growing from $640.23 billion in 2023 to $688.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing enrollments, access to knowledge, innovation, and research fostering social and economic development.

Growing International Student Mobility Driving Market Expansion
One of the primary drivers of the higher education market's growth is the rising international student mobility. This trend involves students crossing national borders to pursue education, attracted by specialized programs and prestigious institutions. In the 2022/23 academic year, American higher education institutions hosted over 1,057,188 international students, indicating a 12% increase from the previous year and highlighting the sector's global appeal.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global higher education market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13859&type=smp

Key Players Innovating with AI and Technological Advancements
Major companies in the higher education market, such as Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Oracle Corporation, are at the forefront of integrating AI tools to enhance teaching and learning experiences. For instance, OpenAI's ChatGPT, launched in August 2023, offers personalized learning experiences, automated grading, and improved student services. This innovation promises to reshape higher education, making it more interactive and adaptive.

Technological Advancements and Rising Student Enrollment Fueling Trends
In the forecast period, technological advancements like AI, online learning platforms, and hybrid models will shape the higher education landscape. The emphasis on lifelong learning and globalization of education further drives growth, catering to diverse educational needs worldwide.

Segments of the Higher Education Market
The higher education market is segmented into:
• Component: Platform, Services
• Student Served: Junior High School, Post Graduate, Corporate, Under Graduate, High School
• Revenue Source: Tuition Fees, Grants, Contracts, And Gifts, Investment Returns
• Course Type: Arts, Economics, Engineering, Law, Science
• End User: State Universities, Community Colleges, Private Colleges

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth
North America dominated the higher education market in 2023, driven by technological adoption and research funding. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing investments in education infrastructure and rising student enrollment.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/higher-education-global-market-report

Higher Education Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Higher Education Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on higher education market size, higher education market drivers and trends, higher education market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The higher education market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Metaverse In Education Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metaverse-in-education-global-market-report

Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/education-and-learning-analytics-global-market-report

Education ERP Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/education-erp-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Single Board Computer Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027

You just read:

Global Higher Education Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Missiles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Global Identity Verification and Authentication Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033
Tank Level Monitoring System Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author