Cancer Vaccine Market Statistical Forecasts 2032 Includes Future Trends, Leading Regions and Countries Data
Increasing prevalence of cancer among individuals and rising investments in development of vaccine are key factors driving market revenue growth.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer vaccine market size was USD 7.31 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The global cancer vaccine market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising cancer prevalence and substantial investments in vaccine development. Cancer vaccines, designed to stimulate the body's immune response against cancer cells, are emerging as pivotal tools in cancer treatment.
Market Dynamics
Cancer vaccines are categorized into preventive and therapeutic types, leveraging technologies such as peptide, dendritic cell, and RNA vaccines. The market is propelled by advancements in personalized cancer vaccines, targeting specific mutations or proteins unique to individual cancer cells. This approach enhances efficacy compared to traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounted for approximately 10 million deaths globally in 2020, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatments. The American Cancer Society reported 1.9 million new cases and 609,360 deaths from cancer in 2022. Increasing awareness, coupled with governmental and private funding, supports ongoing research and development efforts in cancer vaccines.
Technological Advancements
Recent advancements in mRNA vaccine technology, such as those announced by Moderna, demonstrate promising efficacy in reducing disease recurrence or death in melanoma patients. These technological strides underscore the potential of next-generation vaccines to mitigate side effects associated with conventional therapies.
Market Challenges
Despite promising advancements, challenges like potential side effects and high costs associated with cancer vaccines pose significant barriers to market expansion. Radiation therapy, while effective, can lead to various side effects, highlighting the need for safer treatment options.
Segment Insights
Cancer Vaccine Types: The market is segmented into preventive and therapeutic vaccines, with preventive vaccines dominating due to their efficacy in combating cancers like lung, cervical, and breast cancers.
Indications: Cervical cancer holds a substantial revenue share, driven by increasing incidence rates globally. Innovative launches, such as India's indigenous HPV vaccine, Cervavac, highlight significant strides in preventive care.
End-Use: Hospitals lead in revenue contribution, equipped with specialized facilities for vaccine storage and administration. This segment benefits from growing patient admissions and specialized handling requirements.
Cancer Vaccine Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global cancer vaccine market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective cancer vaccine solutions in the market.
Some major players included in the global cancer vaccine market report are:
AstraZeneca
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
GSK
Sanofi
Moderna, Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
Elicio Therapeutics
BioNTech SE
Cancer Vaccine Latest Industry Updates
On 11 September 2023, Moderna collaborate with Immatics to develop new cancer vaccine, which will be used mRNA technology to target cancer cells. This was done by using Immatics' data on tumor and normal tissue to identify new targets for cancer vaccines. Moderna's mRNA technology used to develop vaccines that target these targets. This collaboration is a positive development for the cancer vaccine market and for patients with cancer. It has the potential to lead to the development of new and more effective cancer vaccines.
On 5 January 2023, BioNTech announced its partnership with the UK government to provide personalized mRNA cancer immunotherapies. The partnership will provide BioNTech with access to the UK's healthcare system, which make it easier to bring its personalized mRNA cancer immunotherapies to market in the UK. This give patient with cancer in the UK access to new and potentially more effective treatment options. The vaccine is more likely to be effective than traditional cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which are not personalized.
Cancer Vaccine Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cancer vaccine market on the basis of type, Indication, technology, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Preventive Cancer Vaccine
Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine
Others
Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Lung Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Recombinant Cancer Vaccines
Whole-cell Cancer Vaccines
Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines
Other Technologies
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hospitals
Research Institute
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
