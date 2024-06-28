Roll Coaters Market Demand, Analysis by Industry Perspective, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2032
Increasing construction and infrastructure activities, rising demand for sustainable coating solutions and coated products, and rapid growth in electronics
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global roll coaters market is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The global roll coaters market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing construction and infrastructure activities, rising demand for sustainable coating solutions, and rapid advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industries. These factors underscore a robust market landscape characterized by innovation and evolving consumer demands.
Market Drivers
Roll coaters are pivotal in meeting the burgeoning demand for precision-coated products, ensuring uniformity in coating thickness across various surfaces. Manufacturers benefit from enhanced product quality and operational efficiency, meeting stringent industry standards with consistency.
Technological advancements in coating processes, including soft nip calendaring and induction heating systems, further augment market growth. These innovations enable superior bonding and reduced porosity, catering to diverse industrial applications and enhancing overall product performance.
Market Restraints
Environmental and regulatory concerns regarding the use of toxic chemicals in traditional coating methods pose challenges to market expansion. Efforts are underway to mitigate these concerns through the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives and sustainable practices.
Market Trends
A notable trend in the roll coaters market is the increasing adoption of cassette-type rollers, aimed at improving equipment efficiency and facilitating easier changeover processes. This innovation addresses challenges related to equipment size and enhances operational flexibility across industries.
Market Segment Insights
Types of Roll Coaters
The global market for roll coaters is segmented into hot melt roll coaters and cold adhesive roll coaters. Hot melt roll coaters dominate the market, leveraging efficient hot-melt extrusion technology for a wide range of applications in industries such as polymers, food processing, and pharmaceuticals.
Cold adhesive roll coaters are gaining traction for their compatibility with low viscosity adhesives, catering primarily to industries like graphic arts, textiles, and packaging, where precise and efficient coating application is essential.
Applications of Roll Coaters
The market segments based on applications include paper, wood, metal, glass, plastic, foam, and hardboard. The metal segment holds a significant share due to the essential need for corrosion-resistant coatings to prolong the lifespan of metal products in various industrial applications.
The glass segment is witnessing steady growth, driven by the versatility of roll coaters in applying coatings such as silicone glass coating and ceramic frit enamel, meeting diverse requirements in the glass industry.
Roll Coaters Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global roll coaters market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient roll coaters products in the market.
Some major players included in the global roll coaters market report are:
Nordson Corporation
Black Bros. Co.
Bystronic Glass, Walco
Vail Rubber Works, Inc.
PNEUMATIC ROLLER
Union Tool Corporation
TSE Troller
Zhejiang Weiying Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.
Düspohl Maschinenbau GmbH
Handtmann A-Punkt Automation GmbH
PRE-TEC (Precision Technologies)
Walzen Irle GmbH
Cefla Finishing Group
Walco, Inc.
Hymmen GmbH Maschinen- und Anlagenbau
FOM Industrie srl
EDI (Extrusion Dies Industries, LLC)
System Technologies, Inc.
Premier Packaging Partners.
Roll Coaters Latest Industry News
On 7 July, 2021. Sono-Tek Corporation, a leader in ultrasonic coating systems, launched a new program for roll coating equipment development. This initiative, is accelerated by a strategic partnership focusing on high-volume Proton-Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells. The collaboration aims to enhance throughput speeds, aligning with the rising demand for fuel cell technology integration globally. Sono-Tek's strong financial position and partner expertise position to lead advancements, potentially impacting applications beyond PEM Fuel Cells such as coatings in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) reduction and carbon capture.
On 3 October, 2020, AkzoNobel introduced TRINAR A-CLAD, a coil coating system for aluminum composite panels in North America, offering improved scratch resistance, adhesion, and stain resistance.
Roll Coaters Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global roll coaters market on the basis of type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hot Melt Roll Coaters
Cold Adhesive Roll Coaters
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Paper
Wood
Metal
Glass
Plastic
Foam
Hardboard
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
