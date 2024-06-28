Global Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric orthopedic implants market size has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching $1.71 billion in 2023 and projected to grow to $1.89 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.6%. It will grow to $2.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in pediatric orthopedic surgery techniques, increasing incidence of pediatric orthopedic conditions, rise in pediatric sports injuries, growing awareness and education, and pediatric subspecialization in orthopedics.

Rising Demand for Pediatric Orthopedic Implants

The increasing incidence of sports injuries is a significant driver propelling the pediatric orthopedic implants market forward. Pediatric orthopedic implants are crucial in stabilizing fractures and repairing growth plate injuries in children, aiding in the proper healing of bones and restoring normal function.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet are focusing on advanced solutions and technological innovations to enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes. For instance, OrthoPediatrics Corporation introduced the Mitchell Ponseti Plus Bar (MP+), featuring patented modular quick-clip technology for the treatment of clubfoot, demonstrating the industry's commitment to innovation.

Segments:

• Type: Hip Implants, Spine Implants, Knee Implants, Dental Implants, Craniomaxillofacial Implants, Other Types

• Application: Birth Deformities, Limping, Broken Bones, Bone And Joint Infection, Spinal Deformities, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Pediatric Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the pediatric orthopedic implants market in 2023 and is expected to continue its lead. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric orthopedic implants market size, pediatric orthopedic implants market drivers and trends, pediatric orthopedic implants market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pediatric orthopedic implants market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

