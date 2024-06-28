REVILLA BILL MANDATING FREE COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMINATION NOW LAW

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr.'s bill mandating private higher education institutions (HEIs) to waive college entrance examination fees and charges for qualified students has lapsed into law.

Republic Act No. 12006 or the 'Free College Entrance Examination Act' aims to democratize access to quality tertiary education by exempting disadvantaged but academically excellent students from the payment of entrance examination fees and charges for college admission.

"Malugod ko pong ibinabalita na isa na naman sa ating mga panukala para sa kapakanan ng mga mag-aaral at para sa sektor ng edukasyon ay ganap nang naging batas! Ang 'Free College Entrance Examination Act' na tayo ang pangunahing may-akda ay mapapakinabangan na ng ating mga estudyante!," Revilla said enthusiastically.

"Sa pakikipagtulungan niyo ay pinagsumikapan po natin na maipasa ito bilang regalo sa ating mga kapos ngunit masisipag at matatalino na magaaral! Gaya ng lagi kong sinasabi, basta para sa edukasyon ng ating kabataan, ipaglalaban 'yan ni Senator Bong Revilla!," he added.

Under the law, all private HEIs are mandated to waive the said fees and charges imposed on graduates and graduating students applying for college admission provided that they meet certain requirements.

To be eligible, the student must: be a natural-born Filipino citizen; belong to the top 10% of the graduating class; belong to a family whose combined household income falls below the poverty threshold or cannot afford in a sustained manner to provide for their minimum basic needs; apply for the college entrance examination of the private HEI in the country; and satisfy all other requirements of the private HEI concerned.

"Hangad ko po na marami ang makinabang at matulungan nitong bagong batas na ito. Hindi na poproblemahin ng ating mga kapos ngunit matatalinong mga estudyante ang pambayad sa entrance exam sa kolehiyo. Hindi na hadlang ang kakapusan para unti-unti nilang maabot ang kanilang mga pangarap sa pamamagitan ng edukasyon!," the veteran lawmaker and student welfare champion said.

"Nais ko rin pasalamatan ang ating mahusay na Senate President Sen. Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero na naging kasangga natin sa pagsulong nitong batas na ito! Siya po, bilang chairperson noon ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education ang kakampi natin sa laban para maipasa ang makabuluhang batas gaya nito," Revilla remarked.

In March 2024, Revilla's 'Anti 'No Permit, No Exam Policy' Act' (RA 11984) was also enacted into law. This measure also aimed to promote student welfare by prohibiting the practice of 'no permit, no exam' in public and private educational institutions.

"Marami pa tayong isinusulong at isusulong na mga panukala para sa kabataan, mga magaaral, at para sa buong sektor ng edukasyon. Hindi dito natatapos ang laban. Buong puso at lakas nating i-aangat ang antas ng bawat isang estudyanteng Pilipino!," Revilla closed.