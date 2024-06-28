Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Analysis With opportunity segments

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oncolytic virus therapy market is projected to grow from $0.15 billion in 2023 to $0.19 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. This growth is driven by advancements in genetic engineering, increased understanding of tumor microenvironments, clinical successes, and regulatory approvals. The market is expected to further expand to $0.44 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% fueled by the expansion of oncolytic virus platforms and synergistic combinations with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Rising Clinical Trials Propel Market Growth

The surge in ongoing clinical trials utilizing oncolytic virus therapy underscores its potential in selectively targeting cancer cells while preserving healthy tissue. As of October 2023, the number of registered studies globally increased significantly, highlighting the growing interest and investment in this therapeutic approach.

Key Players and Strategic Collaborations

Major players such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca PLC are leveraging strategic partnerships to enhance their capabilities in oncolytic virus therapy. For instance, RenovoRx Inc. and Imugene Ltd. have partnered to optimize delivery methods for oncolytic virus therapies, focusing on challenging-to-access tumors.

Emerging Trends in Virology and Immunology

Technological advancements in delivery systems and synthetic biology are driving innovation within the oncolytic virus therapy market. Collaborations and partnerships in the biopharmaceutical industry are facilitating rapid advancements in treatment modalities.

Market Segmentation

• Therapy Type: HSV-Based Oncolytic Virus Therapy, Adenovirus-Based Oncolytic Virus Therapy, Reovirus, Poxviruses, NDV (Newcastle Disease Virus), Other Therapy Types

• Virus Type: Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses, Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

• Application: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Brain Tumor, Blood Cancer

• End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Cancer Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the oncolytic virus therapy market in 2023 and is poised to maintain its lead, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing R&D investments.

