GC-153 2024-25 Financial Assistance Grants (FA Grants) – advance payment

What’s new or changing

The Commonwealth Government has announced the advance payment of the preliminary 2024-25 FA Grants will represent approximately 85% of the amount councils are entitled to.

Further adjustments to the remaining payments will take into account: the determination by the Commonwealth Treasurer of the final adjustments for 2023‑24 the Local Government Grants Commission’s (the Commission) final recommendations for 2024-25.

The Commission will advise councils of the recommendations when they have been finalised after the Commonwealth advises the amount of the final adjustments.

What this will mean for your council

The advance payment amount, as set out in the attached schedule, will be paid to councils without delay.

A media release advising of the Commonwealth’s decision to make an advance payment is attached.

The balance of the grants will be paid in quarterly instalments during 2024 25.

The first quarterly instalment is expected to be paid to councils in mid-August 2024, with subsequent instalments in November 2024, February 2025, and May 2025.

All councils will be advised by letter of individual estimated entitlements for the 2024-25 FA Grants.

Key points

The grants are paid under the provisions of the Local Government (Financial Assistance) Act 1995 (Cth).

The total amount of the annual FA Grants, and whether and when an advance payment is made, is determined by the Federal Government.

Over the past 6 years, the FA Grants program has been transitioning to a revised funding model which provides an upper limit of +5% and lower limit 0% on an individual council’s’ general purpose component when compared year on year.

No council has been receiving a lower general purpose grant than the previous year during transition.

The NSW Grants Commission has been working in consultation with local councils on a strategy to restore the former upper and lower limits.

The Commission has resolved to commence restoration of the former upper and lower limits in 2025-26, which is anticipated to be within a range of +6 to -4%.

The FA Grants will remain in transition with a 0% lower limit in 2024-25.

Where to go for further information

Helen Pearce

Executive Officer

Grants Commission