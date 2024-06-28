Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size was USD 144.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs and increasing drug Research & Development (R&D) activities are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market forms the backbone of the pharmaceutical industry, serving as the key component responsible for the therapeutic effects of medications. APIs are the biologically active substances in drugs that produce the intended health benefits. The market for APIs encompasses a broad range of products, from small molecules used in traditional pharmaceuticals to complex biological compounds used in modern biologics. The demand for APIs is driven by the continuous need for effective medications, the development of innovative drugs, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide.

Some major players included in the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market report are:

AbbVie Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ELI Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Lonza, Hisun USA, Inc., Biocon Ltd., BASF SE, and Cambrex Corporation

Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors drive the robust growth of the API market. Firstly, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer necessitates a steady supply of APIs for the development and production of effective treatments. Secondly, the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging markets, where healthcare infrastructure and access to medications are expanding, contributes significantly to the demand for APIs. Additionally, advancements in drug development technologies and the rising focus on personalized medicine drive the need for specialized and high-quality APIs.

Restraints in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

Despite its growth potential, the API market faces several challenges. One major restraint is the stringent regulatory landscape governing the production and approval of APIs, which can lead to high compliance costs and extended timelines for market entry. Furthermore, the increasing complexity of drug molecules and the shift towards biologics require advanced manufacturing capabilities and specialized expertise, which can limit market entry for new players. Supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, also pose significant risks to the stability and reliability of API supply.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market on the basis of drug type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, therapeutic application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Potency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Traditional API

Highly Potent API (HPAPI)

Type of Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers

Type of Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Synthesis API, by Type

Innovative Synthetic APIs

Generic Synthetic APIs

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Biotech API, by Type

Innovative Biotech APIs

Biosimilars

Biotech API, by Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Cytokines

Fusion Proteins

Therapeutic Enzymes

Blood Factors

Biotech API, by Expression System

Mammalian Expression Systems

Microbial Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

Transgenic Animal Systems

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

