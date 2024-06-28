Subscribe to Kalmar’s stock exchange and press releases

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JUNE 2024 AT 1:00 PM (EEST)

As announced in a stock exchange release on 26 June 2024, the Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) has decided to complete the partial demerger of Cargotec (the “Demerger”) so that the completion of the Demerger and the incorporation of a new Kalmar Corporation (“Kalmar”) would be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 30 June 2024.

After the completion of the Demerger, persons who have subscribed to Cargotec's releases will no longer receive Kalmar-related releases. To receive Kalmar’s releases after the completion of the Demerger, please subscribe to Kalmar releases via this link or visit the Kalmar website at www.kalmarglobal.com.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s vision is to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, moving goods in critical supply chains around the world. Kalmar offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries, the company's sales on a carve-out basis in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion and it employed around 5,000 people on a carve-out basis as at 31 March 2024. www.kalmarglobal.com



About Cargotec

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,300 people. www.cargotec.com