Buttock Augmentation Market Updates 2024 : is Predicted to Surpass USD 11.2 Billion by 2030

Buttock Augmentation Market

The increase in awareness about women adopting buttocks augmentation to improve their physical looks, accelerates the buttock augmentation market growth.

Increase in number of aesthetic awareness among aging as well as young population and increase in social media influence are the major driving factors of the global buttock augmentation market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Buttock Augmentation Market by Product, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global buttock augmentation market was valued at $1,829.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,206 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Often referred to as "Butt Augmentation Surgery," buttock augmentation is a type of plastic surgery that reshapes and contours the buttocks to make them appear well-rounded and proportionate to the rest of the body. Buttock augmentation may be accomplished by transferring pre-existing fat, using implants, or occasionally by combining the two methods. By making an incision between the buttock cheeks, silicone implants known as buttock implants are inserted into the buttocks.

The population's growing consciousness of their physical appearance, especially among women who use buttock augmentation to enhance their attractiveness, is driving the rise of the buttock augmentation market. The global market for buttock augmentation is anticipated to expand as a result of the rise in buttock disfigurements brought on by weight loss and the aging population. In the United States, about 37,329 fat grafting buttock augmentation procedures were carried out in 2019, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. This illustrates how widely accepted and demanded these practices are across the nation.

Based on product, end user, and geographic factors, the buttock augmentation market is divided into segments worldwide. The market is divided into buttock injections, implants, and other categories based on the product. The market pertaining to buttock injections is further segmented into four categories: silicone, poly-lactic acid, hydrogel, and PMMA butt injections.

It is divided into hospitals, cosmetic clinics, and other end users. It is examined in terms of region in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2020, the global market for buttock augmentation therapy was led by the buttock implant sector, and this trend is anticipated to persist in the future years. Social media's influence and people's growing understanding of cosmetics are mostly to blame for this. The increase in cosmetic surgery in 2020 propelled the hospitals segment to the top of the global market.

In recent years, North America has led the global market for buttock augmentation, and this trend is predicted to continue in the years to come. This is a result of both the rise in the number of persons choosing market methods and technical improvements. The area has a high level of aesthetic awareness, and more people are choosing to have cosmetic treatments done.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the buttock implants segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to lead during the forecast period.

North America is expected to experience market growth at the highest.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Abbvie Inc.

Dermax Co. Ltd.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Implantech

Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh

Sebbin

Shandong Chenguang Biochem Technology Co. Ltd.

Sientra Inc.

Silimed

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current buttock augmentation market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the buttock augmentation market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the buttock augmentation market.

