Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,216 in the last 365 days.

HashKey Global Launches ETH and USDT Deposit and Withdrawal Services on Ethereum and Arbitrum Networks

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashKey Global has announced the completion of its integration of Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) on the Arbitrum network, officially opening deposit and withdrawal services. This marks the first time HashKey Global is supporting multi-chain network transactions, with plans to support additional networks in the future to further meet the diverse needs of its users.

Starting today, users can conveniently deposit and withdraw ETH and USDT between the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks via the HashKey Global platform.

For more details please visit: global.hashkey.com
Disclaimer: https://group.hashkey.com/en/disclaimer-global

Contact:
Luna Wang
Senior PR Manager
HashKey Global
luna.wang@hashkey.com


You just read:

HashKey Global Launches ETH and USDT Deposit and Withdrawal Services on Ethereum and Arbitrum Networks

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more