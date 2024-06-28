Global Pet Mobility Aids Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Pet Mobility Aids Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Mobility Aids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pet mobility aids market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet mobility aids market is projected to grow from $1.88 billion in 2023 to $2.04 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is driven by trends in pet ownership, advancements in veterinary medicine, an aging pet population, increased awareness of pet health and wellness, and expanded pet insurance coverage. The market is expected to reach $2.87 billion by 2028, propelled by technological innovations, rising demand for customized products, expansion of online distribution channels, and a focus on pet rehabilitation.

Increasing Pet Population Drives Market Growth

The increasing pet population is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the pet mobility aids market, as more pets with mobility issues require assistance. According to the Petfood Industry, dog adoptions in the U.S. increased from 393,712 in 2021 to 398,477 in 2022, while cat adoptions rose by 2% to 539,015. This trend underscores the growing need for mobility solutions to help pets lead active and fulfilling lives.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pet mobility aids market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15233&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the pet mobility aids market include Chewy Inc., Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., PetSafe Inc., Petmate Inc., Julius-K9, Outward Hound Inc., Doggon' Wheels LLC, Pawsability Inc., Zoomadog Ltd., My Pet's Brace, K-9 Carts, Ruff Rollin Inc., Dutch Dog Design LLC, Walkabout Harnesses LLC, Best Friend Mobility, Mintbowl Inc., OrthoPets LLC, DogLeggs LLC, Eddie's Wheels, OrthoVet LLC, Specialized Pet Solutions, Bionic Pets, ORTHO PETS AFRICA, Walkin' Pets, and FlexiPaws LLC. Companies are innovating with custom stifle braces, like Walkin' Pets' October 2022 launch, which supports pets with knee injuries and offers a non-surgical recovery solution.

Trends and Innovations in the Market

The pet mobility aids market is witnessing significant trends, including the integration of smart technology, demand for eco-friendly solutions, personalized mobility aids for different breeds and sizes, rental and leasing services, and the emergence of 3D printing for customized devices. These innovations are enhancing product offerings and meeting the diverse needs of pets with mobility challenges.

Segments:

• Product Type: Wheelchairs, Splints And Braces, Slings, Ramps And Steps, Prosthetics, Other Products • Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types • Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics • End User: Individual Pet Owners, Veterinary Clinics, Pet Care Facilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pet mobility aids market in 2023. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-mobility-aids-global-market-report

Pet Mobility Aids Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pet Mobility Aids Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet mobility aids market size, pet mobility aids market drivers and trends, pet mobility aids market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pet mobility aids market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Pet Care Products And Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pet-care-products-and-services-global-market-report

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobility-aids-and-transportation-equipment-global-market-report

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293