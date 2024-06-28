Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size Will Achieve USD 145.35 Billion by 2032 growing at 16.6% CAGR

Population Health Management (PHM) Market

The global Population Health Management (PHM) Market size is expected to reach USD 145.35 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 16.6%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Population Health Management (PHM) Market size was USD 32.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, which involves the establishment of new healthcare facilities, clinics, and telehealth services, is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Population Health Management (PHM) is a comprehensive approach to healthcare that aims to improve the health outcomes of a group of individuals by monitoring and identifying individual patients within that group. PHM systems integrate data from multiple health information technology resources and analyze that data to provide a comprehensive view of patient health, allowing healthcare providers to improve both clinical and financial outcomes. The PHM market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient healthcare management solutions, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in healthcare technology.

Leading companies looking for new revenue streams will find this research very helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It is useful for companies looking to diversify into new markets or expand their current scope of operations.

Avail sample market brochure of the report to evaluate its usefulness; get a Sample copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2676

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

McKesson Corporation, Oracle, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., Enli Health Intelligence, Cotiviti, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Nextgen Healthcare, In, Health Catalyst, Inc., and eClinicalWorks

How will this Report Benefit you?

We have recently released a 250-page report from Emergen Research that includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Those who need commercial, in-depth market assessments for the global Population Health Management (PHM) Market, as well as a detailed market segment analysis, can find our new report valuable. Our recent study provides a thorough assessment of the whole regional and global market for Population Health Management (PHM) Market. To increase market share, obtain a comprehensive financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. It is clear that energy storage technology is rapidly expanding. Look at how you might take advantage of the current and future revenue-generating opportunities in this industry. Additionally, the research will assist you in making more effective strategic decisions, such as building growth strategies, strengthening competitor analysis, and increasing business productivity.

Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are propelling the PHM market forward:

Rising Healthcare Costs: The ever-increasing cost of healthcare is a major concern for governments, insurers, and patients alike. PHM solutions offer a way to control costs by focusing on preventative care and early intervention, thereby reducing the need for expensive treatments in the later stages of chronic diseases.

Shift Towards Value-Based Care: Traditional fee-for-service payment models incentivize healthcare providers to focus on the quantity of services delivered, rather than the quality of care. Value-based care models reward providers for delivering better health outcomes at a lower cost. PHM solutions play a crucial role in value-based care by providing healthcare providers with the data and tools they need to manage patient populations effectively.

Get Access to Full summary of the Population Health Management (PHM) Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/population-health-management-market

Restraints Facing the Market

Data Integration Issues: Integrating data from different healthcare IT systems can be complex and expensive. This can make it difficult for healthcare providers to get a holistic view of their patient populations.

Data Privacy Concerns: The use of patient data in PHM raises concerns about privacy and security. Strict regulations and robust data security measures are essential to ensure patient trust.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PHM market on the basis of product, delivery mode, age group, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Software

Services

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Infants

Teenagers

Adults

Elderly

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals and Physicians

Others

This report can be customized as per the requirements @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2676

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Population Health Management (PHM) Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Population Health Management (PHM) Market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Population Health Management (PHM) Market?

How will each Population Health Management (PHM) Market submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

How will the market shares for each Population Health Management (PHM) Market submarket develop from 2024 to 2032?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2032?

Will leading Population Health Management (PHM) Market broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

Purchase Premium Report on Population Health Management (PHM) Market at:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2676

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy