Timor-Leste participates in the 39th ASEAN-Japan Forum in Bangkok

Wed. 26 of June of 2024, 14:08h

On June 25th, 2024, Timor-Leste participated in the 39th ASEAN-Japan Forum in Bangkok, Thailand.

The meeting, co-chaired by Japan and Thailand, focused on discussing development issues in ASEAN and Japan. Topics such as the future direction and objectives of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as regional cooperation and development initiatives were addressed.



The Timor-Leste delegation was led by Elisa Maria da Silva, Director General for ASEAN Affairs, and accompanied by Ivan Alves, ASEAN Liaison Officer.