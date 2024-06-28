Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,526 in the last 365 days.

Timor-Leste participates in the 39th ASEAN-Japan Forum in Bangkok

Wed. 26 of June of 2024, 14:08h
WhatsApp Image 2024-06-28 at 12.23.52

On June 25th, 2024, Timor-Leste participated in the 39th ASEAN-Japan Forum in Bangkok, Thailand.

The meeting, co-chaired by Japan and Thailand, focused on discussing development issues in ASEAN and Japan. Topics such as the future direction and objectives of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as regional cooperation and development initiatives were addressed. WhatsApp Image 2024-06-28 at 12.23.39

The Timor-Leste delegation was led by Elisa Maria da Silva, Director General for ASEAN Affairs, and accompanied by Ivan Alves, ASEAN Liaison Officer.

You just read:

Timor-Leste participates in the 39th ASEAN-Japan Forum in Bangkok

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more