EBRD increases stake in online food retailer Rohlik

EBRD increases its stake in Czech online retailer Rohlik

Additional equity investment to support company’s expansion and automation

Rohlik to become more efficient and profitable as a result

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is increasing its stake in the Czech online retailer Rohlik Group, with an additional equity investment. The EBRD is the lead investor in this €160 million round of equity and debt financing, alongside the European Investment Bank (EIB), Sofina, Index Ventures and Quadrille.

The round proceeds will finance further automation of Rohlik’s operations in its home market, as well as further expansion in Germany, Hungary and Romania. Building on its current innovative and scalable business model, and with increased automation and new proprietary technologies, Rohlik aims to enhance its efficiency and profitability in all its core markets.

Rohlik is the leading online grocery retailer in Czechia, with a strong presence in Austria, Germany, Hungary and Romania. The company champions a more sustainable food chain, supporting local food producers and artisans. Rohlik’s expansion will not only offer its customers better value and an unmatched delivery service, but it will also benefit local suppliers, including farmers, in all its markets.

Tamás Nagy, Director, Co-Head of Equity Investments at the EBRD, said: “We first partnered with Rohlik three years ago and have been continuously impressed by the management team’s execution and investment into proprietary technology, automation and increasing use of artificial intelligence across its operations. We are very proud to support Rohlik’s growth and expansion plans in the years to come.”

Natalia Zhukova, Director, Head of Agribusiness at the EBRD, added: “For the EBRD, this investment is also strategic due to Rohlik’s strong focus on sustainability, as well as its continued commitment to local farming communities across its core markets.”

Tomáš Čupr, founder and CEO of Rohlik Group, said: “There is huge demand across Europe for online groceries delivered quickly and reliably without any compromise on quality. We don’t see that as a short-term phenomenon, but as a long-term opportunity around which to build a market-leading proposition. At Rohlik, we have built the technology to deliver on that promise in a sustainable and profitable way, leveraging AI, machine learning and robotics technology with our obsession with customer service to drive maximum efficiency and high productivity. This funding will allow us to accelerate our growth, opening facilities in more than 10 new cities, and set the standard in online grocery delivery across Europe.”

The EBRD became a shareholder in Rohlik in 2021. This is the Bank’s third investment in the company.

The EBRD resumed investment in Czechia in 2021, following the approval of a request by the Czech authorities for help with recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Equity transactions and investments which support innovation and digitalisation are two priorities for the Bank’s re-engagement in the country.