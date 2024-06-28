Medical Tourism Market Size Will Achieve USD 254.54 Billion by 2032 growing at 10.7% CAGR - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global Medical Tourism Market size is expected to reach USD 254.54 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 10.7%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Tourism Market size was USD 93.27 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing exorbitant expenses associated with medical treatments in developed countries, rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, limited insurance coverage in some countries draws patients to medical tourism, extended waiting periods experienced in developed countries, and increasing adherence to international quality standards are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

The global medical tourism market has been witnessing substantial growth in recent years, driven by a convergence of factors that include cost-effective treatments, advanced medical technologies, and increasing globalization of healthcare services. Medical tourism involves individuals traveling across borders to receive medical treatment, often at lower costs or with higher availability of specialized procedures compared to their home countries. This industry encompasses a wide range of medical services, from cosmetic surgeries and dental treatments to complex procedures like cardiac surgeries and organ transplants.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Prince Court Medical Centre, Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd., Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals Group,Klinikum Medical Link, Ltd,KPJ Healthcare Berhad., NTT Medical Center Tokyo ,Shouldice,Bangkok Hospital and Bumrungrad International Hospital

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key drivers propel the growth of the medical tourism market. Foremost among these is the rising healthcare costs in developed countries, which prompt patients to seek more affordable options abroad without compromising on quality. Additionally, long waiting times for certain medical procedures in some countries push patients towards medical tourism destinations where treatments can be expedited. The availability of world-class medical facilities and highly skilled healthcare professionals in popular medical tourism hubs also attracts patients seeking specialized treatments that may not be readily accessible in their home countries.

Restraints Facing the Market:

Despite its rapid expansion, the medical tourism industry faces several challenges. One significant restraint is the varying standards and regulations across different countries, which can lead to concerns about quality assurance and patient safety. Cultural and language barriers may also pose challenges to effective communication between patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, the logistical complexities of international travel for medical purposes, including visa issues and travel

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global medical tourism market on the basis of procedure type, service providers, service type, tourist type, tour type, customer orientation, age group, booking channel, and region:

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Cosmetic

Dental

Cancer

Fertility

Neurological

Others

Service Providers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Public

Private

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Wellness services

Therapeutic services

Alternative Treatment

Tourist Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Domestic

International

Tour Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Independent Traveller

Tour Group

Package Traveller

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Medical Tourism Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

