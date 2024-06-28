Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Global Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) synthesis raw materials market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $2.94 billion in 2023 to $3.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. It will grow to $3.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biomedical research advancements, rising interest in vaccines and therapeutics, demand for personalized medicine, outbreak preparedness and response, and biotech industry growth.

Rising Incidence of Cancer and Chronic Disorders Driving Market Growth

The growing incidence of cancer and chronic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the mRNA synthesis raw materials market going forward. Cancer is a disorder in which aberrant cells develop uncontrollably and can infiltrate neighboring tissues and potentially metastasize via the blood and lymph systems. Chronic illnesses persist for a year or longer, necessitating ongoing medical treatment, impairing daily activities, or both. mRNA synthesis raw materials play a crucial role in drug discovery, vaccine development, and manufacturing therapeutics that are RNA-based, offering enhanced immunogenicity, efficiency, and shorter production times to treat these conditions.

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Market Key Player and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) synthesis raw materials market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Moderna Inc., and others. These companies focus on developing raw materials to enhance profitability through innovations that improve efficiency, yield, and safety in mRNA synthesis processes.

In September 2022, TriLink BioTechnologies launched N1-Methyl-Pseudouridine-5’-Triphosphate, a key raw material accelerating drug discovery and essential in mRNA drugs. This product meets the rising demand for N1-methyl-pseudouridine-modified mRNA, reflecting TriLink's commitment to advancing breakthrough mRNA-based therapies globally.

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Market Segments:

• Type: Capping Agents, Nucleotides, Plasmid DNA, Other Types

• Applications: Therapeutics Production, Vaccine Production, Other Applications

• End-Users: Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research And Academic Institutions, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the mRNA synthesis raw materials market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

