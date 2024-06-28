Proanthocyanidins Market Set for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach $3.78 Billion by 2028

Proanthocyanidins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Proanthocyanidins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global proanthocyanidins market has seen robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.62 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth can be attributed to increased consumer awareness, the expanding nutraceutical industry, rising demand for natural products, increased applications in cosmetics, and a growing aging population.

Driving Factors: Rising Demand in Functional Foods and Pharmaceuticals

The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $3.78 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.6%. Key drivers in this forecast period include the expanding functional food market, rising pharmaceutical applications, the clean label movement, evolving beauty and personal care trends, and the growth of functional beverages.

The increase in lifestyle-related diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), diabetes, and certain cancers, further propels market growth. Proanthocyanidins act as antioxidants, protecting the heart and circulatory system, thereby meeting the rising demand driven by these health concerns.

Explore the global proanthocyanidins market with a detailed sample report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12394&type=smp

Major Players and Innovation Trends

Leading companies in the proanthocyanidins market include Amway Corp., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Naturex SA, and others. These players are focusing on innovation, introducing products like Enovita Organic, a high proanthocyanidin content grape seed extract, to gain competitive advantage. For instance, Indena S.p.A. launched Enovita Organic in collaboration with Alvinesa, emphasizing its natural antioxidant benefits for health and wellness.

Market Segments

• Type: Type A, Type B

• Source: Grape Seed, Pine Bark, Bilberry, Cranberry, Horse Chestnut, Blueberry

• Application: Dietary Supplement, Functional Food And Beverage, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Other Applications

• Distribution Channel: Drug And Pharmacy Stores, Convenience Stores, Modern Trade, Online Retail

• End User: Adults, Children, Seniors

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Growth Leader

North America dominated the proanthocyanidins market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/proanthocyanidins-global-market-report

Proanthocyanidins Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Proanthocyanidins Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on proanthocyanidins market size, proanthocyanidins market drivers and trends, proanthocyanidins market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The proanthocyanidins market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plantbasedmeat-global-market-report

Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/essential-oils-and-plant-extract-for-livestock-global-market-report

Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-protein-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293