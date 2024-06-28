Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market to Surge, Projected to Reach $39.92 Billion by 2028

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $17.29 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $20.41 billion in 2024, with a robust CAGR of 18.1%. This growth has been driven by the recognition of the JAK-STAT signaling pathway's role in diseases, the increased prevalence of autoimmune disorders, and the unmet medical needs in rheumatology and dermatology. The market is poised for further expansion, expected to reach $39.92 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.3%, fueled by advancements in biopharmaceutical R&D and regulatory approvals for JAK inhibitors in specific indications.

Increase in Autoimmune Diseases Driving Market Growth

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is a key driver for the growth of the JAK inhibitors market. Autoimmune diseases, characterized by the immune system attacking healthy cells, tissues, and organs, benefit significantly from JAK inhibitors, which modulate the immune response and reduce inflammation. For instance, in December 2022, the National Psoriasis Foundation reported that psoriasis affected over 8 million people in the US and 125 million globally. Similarly, the CDC noted that diabetes affected 28.7 million people in the US in 2022, with 1.6 million having type 1 diabetes, highlighting the increasing need for effective treatments like JAK inhibitors.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12524&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the JAK inhibitors market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and GSK Plc. These companies are focusing on introducing novel formulations and expanding their product lines to stay competitive. For example, Incyte Corporation's Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream, approved by the FDA in July 2022 for treating non-segmental vitiligo, represents a significant innovation in the market.

Inhalable Drugs Market Segments:

The janus kinase (jak) inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Inhibitors Type: Ruxolitinib, Tofacitinib, Oclacitinib, Baricitinib, Peficitinib, Other Inhibitor Types

2) By Mode Of Administration: Injectable, Oral, Other Modes Of Administration

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies

4) By Application: Autoimmune Disorders, Oncology, Inflammatory Disorders, Metabolic Disorders

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the JAK inhibitors market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The detailed report provides insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/janus-kinase-jak-inhibitors-global-market-report

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on janus kinase (jak) inhibitors market size, janus kinase (jak) inhibitors market drivers and trends, janus kinase (jak) inhibitors market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The janus kinase (jak) inhibitors market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/checkpoint-inhibitor-global-market-report

HER2 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/her2-inhibitor-global-market-report

Interleukin Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interleukin-inhibitor-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293