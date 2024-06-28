Vehicle Scanner Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Vehicle Scanner Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $3.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vehicle scanner market is projected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2023 to $2.57 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Despite challenges from security concerns and infrastructure development, the market is anticipated to reach $3.23 billion by 2028, driven by rising global trade, terrorism prevention measures, and urbanization.

Rising Security Concerns Propel Market Growth

Rising security concerns are expected to propel the growth of the vehicle scanner market going forward. Security concern refers to a temporary policy of concealment by the police or those in charge of security to shield a person or a place from further harm when they are in danger. Vehicle scanners are used to search for contraband, illegal narcotics, weapons, and other dangerous objects when inspecting containers and other vehicles. Many locations, including seaports, would continue to use vehicle scanners as a precaution due to increased security concerns about illegal drug trafficking and other security flaws. For instance, in June 2023, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection database, U.S. arrests of criminal noncitizens grew from 2,438 in 2020 to 12,028 in 2022. Among these, illegal drug possession and trafficking rose from 386 in 2020 to 2,239 in 2022. Illicit possession of weapons, transport, and trafficking increased from 49 in 2020 to 309 in 2022, and illegal entry and reentry increased from 1,261 in 2020 to 6,797 in 2022. Therefore, rising security concerns are driving the growth of the vehicle scanner market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the vehicle scanner market report are Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tescon AG, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Snap-on Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Rapiscan Systems Private Limited, KPIT Technologies, Innova Electronics Corporation, International Road Dynamics Inc., Get Spiffy Inc., UVeye Inc., Carman Industries, Vehant Technologies, Infinite Technologies Inc., Omnitec Group, Gatekeeper Security Inc., BlueDriver, Cass Parking, Advanced Detection Technology LLC, VMI Security System Corp., PARKnSecure India Private Limited, General Technologies Corporation, EL-GO TEAM, Autol Technology Co. Ltd., Launch Tech US.

Trends in Technological Advancements and Security Integration

Major companies operating in the vehicle scanner market are increasing their focus on introducing advanced diagnostic tools, such as the ADS 625X diagnostic scan tool, to gain a competitive edge in the market. The ADS 625X tool is a state-of-the-art automotive diagnostic device designed to analyze, troubleshoot, and diagnose vehicle systems for comprehensive maintenance and repair efficiently and accurately. For instance, in March 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH, a Germany-based company, launched the ADS 625X diagnostic scan tool, which is the next generation of Bosch diagnostics. This tool offers extreme flexibility, speed, and access for automotive professionals with flexible subscriptions and ADAS software options. It features a large 10' high-resolution display, a charging station, and a wireless VCI for easy access and charging. The ADS 625X tool also provides OEM-level vehicle coverage, supporting scanning, fixing, and diagnostics for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles.

Segments:

Scanner Type: Portable Scanner, Fixed Scanner

Structure Type: Drive-Through, Under Vehicle Surveillance System (UVSS)

Component: Camera, Lighting Unit, Barrier, Software, Other Components

Technology Type: Sensing, Illuminating, Scanning, Imaging, Processing

Application: Government Or Critical Infrastructure Protection, Private Or Commercial Facilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the vehicle scanner market in 2023. The regions covered in the vehicle scanner market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Vehicle Scanner Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vehicle Scanner Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vehicle scanner market size, vehicle scanner market drivers and trends, vehicle scanner market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The vehicle scanner market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

