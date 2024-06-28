Global Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surgical retractors market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $2.39 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $2.6 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.0%. This growth is driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures, rising incidence of injuries, and strong economic advancements in emerging markets. Moving forward, the market is expected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $3.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and an uptick in plastic surgeries. Key trends in the forecast period include the introduction of cordless and self-retaining surgical retractors, lightweight titanium models, innovative product launches, and the adoption of 3D printing technology in retractors' development.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Market Expansion

The surge in chronic diseases globally, such as cardiovascular illnesses necessitating surgical interventions, is a primary catalyst propelling the surgical retractors market forward. Chronic conditions are a leading cause of mortality, with cardiovascular diseases alone claiming 17.9 million lives annually according to the World Health Organization. As surgical interventions become more commonplace for managing chronic diseases, the demand for surgical retractors continues to rise.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, and Medtronic PLC are focusing on technological advancements to maintain their market dominance. Innovations such as cordless surgical retractors and lightweight titanium models are gaining traction. For example, Advanced Surgical Retractor Systems Inc. introduced the TITAN Cestero surgical retractor, combining multiple retractors into a single device, enhancing surgical efficiency significantly.

In another strategic move, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Medline Industries Inc. are expanding their product portfolios through mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Segments

• Type: Handheld, Self-Retaining

• Application: Neurosurgery, Abdominal Surgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Rapidly Growing

In 2023, North America dominated the surgical retractors market, followed closely by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This region's expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism are key factors contributing to market growth.

Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surgical retractors market size, surgical retractors market drivers and trends, surgical retractors market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The surgical retractors market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

