Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market is projected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2023 to $1.51 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Despite challenges in the healthcare sector, including advancements in radiopharmaceuticals and increasing cancer diagnoses, the market is anticipated to reach $1.86 billion by 2028, driven by expanding applications in neurology and cardiology, technological innovations in imaging, and the integration of artificial intelligence.

Increasing Incidences of Alzheimer's Disease Drive Market Growth

The rising incidences of Alzheimer's disease are significant factors propelling the growth of the PET scanners market. Alzheimer's disease, a form of dementia affecting cognition and memory, necessitates early detection for effective management. PET scanners play a crucial role in detecting abnormal amyloid protein accumulation in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, approximately 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2023, highlighting the critical need for advanced diagnostic tools.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, and Philips N.V. are focusing on developing innovative PET scanner products utilizing advanced technologies like Optiso Ultra Dynamic Range (UDR) detectors. These technologies enhance image quality and diagnostic accuracy, particularly in high-activity tracer applications, thereby improving patient outcomes.

In a strategic move, Siemens Healthineers launched Biograph Vision X in June 2023, a next-generation PET/CT scanner featuring Optiso UDR detector technology. This innovation incorporates silicon photomultipliers and small LSO crystals to achieve superior spatial resolution and time of flight performance, enhancing diagnostic capabilities in clinical settings.

Segments

• Modality: PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography), PET-MRI (Positron Emission Tomography-Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

• Detector Type: Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate, Lutetium Fine Silicate, Bismuth Germanium Oxide, Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate

• Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Urology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing

North America dominated the PET scanners market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced medical technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, and expanding diagnostic capabilities across the region.

