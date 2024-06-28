Global Pyrethroids Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Pyrethroids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pyrethroids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pyrethroids market is projected to grow from $3.71 billion in 2023 to $3.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The market is anticipated to reach $4.83 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for insect-repellent products, public health concerns, and advancements in agriculture practices.

Growing Demand for Insect-Repellent Products Drives Market Growth

The growing demand for insect-repellent products is expected to propel the growth of the pyrethroids market going forward. Insect-repellent products, designed to deter or repel insects, are highly effective in controlling insects like mosquitoes, ticks, and flies. Their potency in protecting against pests makes them a popular choice in various formulations. For instance, in May 2023, Eurostat reported a 2.7% rise in pesticide sales in Europe from 2020 to 2021, indicating the increasing demand for such products. Therefore, the growing demand for insect-repellent products is driving the growth of the pyrethroids market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pyrethroids market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12004&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the pyrethroids market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Bayer CropScience AG, Rallis India, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., and Heranba Industries Limited. These companies are focusing on product innovation to sustain their market position. For example, BASF SE launched Axalion Active, a new insecticide for sucking pest control, in Australia in January 2023, with plans to introduce it to other markets as well.

Segments:

• Product Type: Bifenthrin, Deltamethrin, Permethrin, Cypermethrin, Cyfluthrin, Lambda-Cyhalothrin, Other Types

• Non-Crop Based: Turfs, Ornamentals, Other Non-Crops

• Pest Type: Lepidoptera, Sucking Pests, Coleoptera, Diptera, Mites, Other Pest Types

• Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pyrethroids market in 2023, while North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pyrethroids-global-market-report

Pyrethroids Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pyrethroids Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pyrethroids market size, pyrethroids market drivers and trends, pyrethroids market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pyrethroids market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Insecticides Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insecticides-global-market-report

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report

Fungicides Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fungicides-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293