Mirror by Kris Lin Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Kris Lin's Innovative Sales Center Design Overcomes Challenges, Earns Prestigious RecognitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Kris Lin as a Silver winner for their exceptional work titled "Mirror" in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the industry, positioning it as a sought-after recognition of design excellence.
Mirror's innovative design solutions are highly relevant to the challenges faced by many sales centers and exhibition spaces. By overcoming limitations such as low ceilings and poor lighting, Kris Lin's design showcases practical strategies that can benefit a wide range of interior projects. This award-winning work aligns with the industry's growing focus on optimizing space and enhancing visitor experiences through creative design.
Kris Lin's Mirror sales center stands out for its ingenious use of materials and design techniques to create a bright, open atmosphere despite the constraints of the space. The strategic placement of mirrors visually raises the ceiling, while LED-lit translucent jade glass walls, made from eco-friendly recycled materials, significantly improve lighting. High-gloss finishes like reflective stone and lacquer further enhance the sense of spaciousness, resulting in an inviting environment for display, sales, and client interaction.
Receiving the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a powerful motivator for Kris Lin and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition may inspire future projects that similarly prioritize innovative solutions to common design challenges, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry as a whole. By showcasing the potential of creative material use and thoughtful layout strategies, Mirror sets a compelling example for designers across the globe.
About Kris Lin
Kris Lin, based in China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With a strong dedication to their craft, Kris Lin has become a notable presence in the Chinese interior design industry, known for their innovative and thoughtful approach to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces.
About Kris Lin International Design
Kris Lin International Design is a rare firm in China that offers comprehensive services encompassing architecture, interior design, soft decoration design and implementation, and landscape planning. The company adheres to the design philosophy of "innovation through mastery, with a methodical approach to observation," and is deeply committed to presenting their design works in an exceptional manner.
Kris Lin International Design, originally established in Taipei, now has a strong presence in Shanghai. With over a decade of experience, the company specializes in architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design. KLID serves a wide range of clients, including international enterprises and developers, with a professional approach backed by extensive expertise. The company's design tenet is to approach the world with open and generous eyes, fostering creativity and innovation in their projects, which span villas, model house sales centers, business spaces, and office spaces.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate the designer's exceptional expertise, talent, and insight, often incorporating original innovations and eliciting strong emotional responses. This prestigious recognition is bestowed upon designs that showcase remarkable professionalism, creativity, and technical prowess, ultimately making a positive impact on everyday life.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an esteemed international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary individuals to leading agencies and influential brands, the award offers a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this prestigious award, designers have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior capabilities and contribute to advancing the field of interior design. The A' Design Award ultimately aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting outstanding products and projects that benefit society.
