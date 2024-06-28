The Contract Furniture Market Size - $63.61 Billion In 2024

Contract Furniture Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global contract furniture market is projected to grow from $59.81 billion in 2023 to $63.61 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Despite challenges from the global economic climate, the market is anticipated to reach $78.93 billion by 2028, driven by the rise of remote work culture, wellness and ergonomic design, and flexible furniture solutions.

Rise in Commercial Spaces Drives Market Growth

The rise in commercial spaces globally is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the contract furniture market. Contract furniture is specifically designed for public and high-use commercial locations such as lobbies, waiting rooms, and offices. For instance, a 2023 report by Commercial Edge highlighted a 2.1% increase in the average office listing rate in the United States, with a national vacancy rate increase to 17%. This growth in commercial spaces is driving the demand for durable and high-quality contract furniture.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the contract furniture market include Inter IKEA Systems BV, Herman Miller Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Haworth Inc. These companies focus on developing innovative solutions such as centralized platforms, which streamline the process of designing, specifying, and ordering furniture.

In June 2022, a US-based furniture manufacturing company launched its product offering on the Configur Extension Technology platform for commercial furniture. This platform simplifies the furniture specification process, allowing users to create fully realized furniture settings and generate detailed floor plans and renderings.

Trends: Technology Integration and Sustainable Materials

Key trends in the contract furniture market include technology integration, biophilic design elements, smart furniture and IoT integration, and innovations in sustainable materials. The incorporation of virtual and augmented reality in design processes is also gaining traction, providing enhanced visualization and customization options for clients.

Segments:

•Product Type: Chairs And Stools, Tables And Desks, Storage Furniture, Sofa And Couch, Other Product Types

•Materials: Upholstered, Non-Upholstered

•Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

•End-User: Government, Corporate Offices, Institutional, Healthcare Or Medical Facilities, Hospitality, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the contract furniture market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

